Trump Won Sympathy of US Crypto Community, But Needs to Be Consistent - Expert

Former US President Donald Trump is currently considered by the crypto community as the most preferred candidate for the post of head of state, but it is important that the politician's campaign promises are followed by real actions, US entrepreneur and cryptocurrency analyst Rich Rines told Sputnik.

"It is a hard question. I did see that RFK [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] actually recently mentioned that the majority of his wealth is in Bitcoin, which is pretty awesome. I loved to hear that. I was not expecting that. I think overall, Trump right now seems to be the winner," Rines said on the sidelines of a major annual Bitcoin Conference, which is taking place in Nashville from July 25-27. At the same time, he said that politicians' statements alone are not enough, because you can vote based on those statements, but it comes down to the actions that follow. The cost of Bitcoin, the first capitalization of the cryptocurrency, at the opening of the US exchange on Saturday exceeded $69,000 in anticipation of Trump's speech on the final day of the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville. The politician made cryptocurrencies part of his election campaign, and a number of analysts expect that after his speech on the final day of the conference, the cost of Bitcoin may rise sharply. At the same time, other industry analysts are urging the crypto community not to make rosy plans for Donald Trump's tenure as US president. In particular, back in 2020, the Republican president was one step away from making a decision to ban Bitcoin.

