Russian NPP Cyberdefense Control to Become Global Standard - Standardization Watchdog

The Russian state standard (GOST) of cyberdefense methods for nuclear power plant control systems has become the basis for the international standard, Anton Shalaev, the head of the Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart), said in an interview with Sputnik.

Official also stressed that Russian cyberdefense systems are now self-sufficient. He also spoke about another innovation in the field of metrology and standardization related to the nuclear industry. In 2024, the federal law on ensuring the uniformity of measurements was updated. In particular, it now permits and regulates the use of foreign measuring instruments. Some 10-15 years ago, Russian measuring instruments sometimes had to be sent for verification against foreign standards, "to the so-called progressive Europe," and put themselves in a potential dependence in the future, the official recalled. Now the situation has become the opposite, he noted.

