The United States' response to the deadly attack on US forces in Jordan will target Iranian assets outside of Iran as part of a campaign that will include US strikes and cyber operations, NBC News reported on Wednesday citing US officials
The report said the US retaliatory attacks will be a campaign that could last several weeks. The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter. US President Joe Biden pinned the blame on unspecified Iran-backed militant groups, while also saying the US was still gathering the facts. Iran has denied it was involved in the drone attack. Tehran says that resistance groups in the Middle East do not receive any instructions from Iran.On Monday, US media reported that US President Joe Biden discussed a "significant military response" to the attack during a meeting with top US officials on Sunday. Later that day, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the White House was seeking to respond to the attack "in a very consequential way," but was not willing to escalate tensions in the Middle East.
US Response to Military Base Attack to Include Strikes on Iranian Targets, Cyber Ops - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' response to the deadly attack on US forces in Jordan will target Iranian assets outside of Iran as part of a campaign that will include US strikes and cyber operations, NBC News reported on Wednesday citing US officials.
The report said the US retaliatory attacks will be a campaign that could last several weeks. The White House and Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on this matter.
On Sunday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said three US soldiers had been killed and 25 others injured in a drone attack at a US military base in Jordan's northeast near the border with Syria. On Monday, CENTCOM said the number of injured US soldiers had risen to 34, eight of whom had to be evacuated. Jordanian cabinet spokesman Muhannad Mubaidin said that the strike targeted the US's Al-Tanf base in Syria, not a base on Jordanian territory.
US President Joe Biden pinned the blame on unspecified Iran-backed militant groups, while also saying the US was still gathering the facts
.
Iran has denied it was involved
in the drone attack. Tehran says that resistance groups in the Middle East do not receive any instructions from Iran.
On Monday, US media reported that US President Joe Biden discussed a "significant military response
" to the attack during a meeting with top US officials on Sunday. Later that day, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the White House was seeking to respond
to the attack "in a very consequential way
," but was not willing to escalate tensions in the Middle East.