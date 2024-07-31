International
Russia Expects to Continue Military Cooperation With CAR - Ambassador
Russia expects to continue fruitful cooperation with the Central African Republic (CAR) in the military and military-technical spheres following the UN Security Council's decision to lift the arms embargo on the country, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We count on the continuation of fruitful [military] cooperation in the interests of our states," Bikantov said. The Russian side considers the lifting of the arms embargo against the CAR a significant event for the African country, the ambassador said, adding that it will have a positive impact on strengthening the security and sovereignty of the CAR in the long term. Moscow is Bangui's main partner in the military and military-technical fields. However, there is no talk of new Russian deliveries of military products to the CAR at the moment, Bikantov said, adding that in case of the nation's requests, all of them will be considered promptly.
31.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects to continue fruitful cooperation with the Central African Republic (CAR) in the military and military-technical spheres following the UN Security Council's decision to lift the arms embargo on the country, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We count on the continuation of fruitful [military] cooperation in the interests of our states," Bikantov said.
The Russian side considers the lifting of the arms embargo against the CAR a significant event for the African country, the ambassador said, adding that it will have a positive impact on strengthening the security and sovereignty of the CAR in the long term.
Moscow is Bangui's main partner in the military and military-technical fields. However, there is no talk of new Russian deliveries of military products to the CAR at the moment, Bikantov said, adding that in case of the nation's requests, all of them will be considered promptly.
