UK Foreign Secretary to Arrive in Beirut on August 1 - Source
Sputnik International
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will travel to the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a source told Sputnik.
"UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will arrive in Beirut on Thursday as part of an official visit to Lebanon. The visit will take place amid the tense situation in the country, especially in light of threats from Israel," the source said on Tuesday. The source also noted Berri's desire to resolve the situation in the country and the region as a whole to prevent the outbreak of a large-scale conflict. The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not leave the attack on the Golan Heights unanswered and Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before." On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed in the strike.Meanwhile, a source holding a senior position in Hezbollah told Sputnik that Shukr had not been killed in the strike. "The Israeli strikes had been aimed at assassinating commander Fuad Shukr. The assassination attempt has failed," the source said.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will arrive in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Thursday, a source close to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told Sputnik.
"UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will arrive in Beirut on Thursday as part of an official visit to Lebanon. The visit will take place amid the tense situation in the country, especially in light of threats from Israel," the source said on Tuesday.
The source also noted Berri’s desire to resolve the situation in the country and the region as a whole to prevent the outbreak of a large-scale conflict.
The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not leave the attack on the Golan Heights unanswered and Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before."
On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed in the strike.
Meanwhile, a source holding a senior position in Hezbollah told Sputnik that Shukr had not been killed in the strike. "The Israeli strikes had been aimed at assassinating commander Fuad Shukr. The assassination attempt has failed," the source said.