Venezuela Seeking to Involve Russia, China in Assessing Cyberattack on Election System
Venezuela will ask Russia and China for help to assess the cyberattack on the country's electoral system, President Nicolas Maduro said.
On Tuesday, Maduro held a meeting of the State Council to discuss domestic policy issues, including unrest in cities and the cyberattack. On Monday, Maduro said that the Venezuelan National Electoral Council's system came under a massive cyberattack on the day of the presidential election. The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.
CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuela will ask Russia and China for help to assess the cyberattack on the country's electoral system, President Nicolas Maduro said.
On Tuesday, Maduro held a meeting of the State Council to discuss domestic policy issues, including unrest in cities and the cyberattack.
"At the meeting, it was decided to create a special commission to assess the attack with the help of Russia and China, which damaged the communications system of the national electoral council," Maduro said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Maduro said that the Venezuelan National Electoral Council's system came under a massive cyberattack on the day of the presidential election.
The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.