International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/hamas-chief-assassination-to-have-disruptive-effect-on-gaza-peace-talks---experts-1119591582.html
Hamas Chief Assassination to Have Disruptive Effect on Gaza Peace Talks - Experts
Hamas Chief Assassination to Have Disruptive Effect on Gaza Peace Talks - Experts
Sputnik International
The assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, as well as Israel's strike on a senior Hezbollah official, will have a detrimental effect on the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, experts told Sputnik.
2024-08-01T07:24+0000
2024-08-01T07:24+0000
world
ismail haniyeh
israel defense forces (idf)
israel
masoud pezeshkian
tehran
middle east
hamas
hezbollah
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119087129_0:261:3072:1989_1920x0_80_0_0_d24e8e727da9b9b371e08b86ca548402.jpg
Ceasefire and hostage release are becoming even less probable. Furthermore, the death of Haniyeh, which is "a major blow for Hamas and a huge embarrassment for Iran," will increase the risk of the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalating into a regional war, the expert added. At the same time, Iran's options are limited as Tehran "knows that it cannot defeat Israel on the battlefield," the expert also said. Meanwhile, Kanishkan Sathasivam, a professor in the Political Science department at Salem State University, believes that the ceasefire negotiations will continue, although the situation is "very fluid" at the moment. The situation between Hezbollah and Israel is not quite as simple, he said. Earlier on Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. On Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had carried out a strike in a southern suburb of Beirut, adding later that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, had been killed in the attack. A local source told Sputnik on Wednesday that Shukr's body had been found under the rubble.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/us-eu-holding-talks-to-prevent-large-scale-conflict-after-haniyehs-death---reports-1119590611.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/dod-decline-comment-on-posture-changes-amid-report-iran-ordered-retaliatory-strike-on-israel-1119586954.html
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119087129_329:0:3060:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_525a2640cad3380471f1dbf6a9cea137.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, mideast crisis, middle east peace talks, israel violence, hamas assassination, hamas violence, israeli-arab war
middle east, mideast crisis, middle east peace talks, israel violence, hamas assassination, hamas violence, israeli-arab war

Hamas Chief Assassination to Have Disruptive Effect on Gaza Peace Talks - Experts

07:24 GMT 01.08.2024
© AP Photo / Jehad AlshrafiPalestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 27, 2024
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 27, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
© AP Photo / Jehad Alshrafi
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, as well as Israel's strike on a senior Hezbollah official, will have a detrimental effect on the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip, experts told Sputnik.
Ceasefire and hostage release are becoming even less probable.
"I think that the Israeli assassinations in quick succession of leading figures in Hezbollah, which has been a strong supporter of Hamas, and Hamas itself are a major setback for efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages seized by Hamas in October," Gareth Jenkins, a non-resident senior research fellow with the Joint Center Silk Road Studies Program and Turkey Center at the Institute for Security and Development Policy in Stockholm, said.
Furthermore, the death of Haniyeh, which is "a major blow for Hamas and a huge embarrassment for Iran," will increase the risk of the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalating into a regional war, the expert added.
"There will be hardliners in both Hamas and Iran who will be pushing for a strong response," Jenkins said.
At the same time, Iran's options are limited as Tehran "knows that it cannot defeat Israel on the battlefield," the expert also said.
In front of a picture of supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Shahab-3 missile, a weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching Europe, Israel and U.S. forces in the Middle East, is displayed during a parade ceremony, marking 25th anniversary of the outset of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988) in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
World
US, EU Holding Talks to Prevent Large-Scale Conflict After Haniyeh’s Death - Reports
05:18 GMT
"In the past, Iran has reacted to such setbacks by carrying out covert, rather than overt, attacks, including through its allies and proxies. The fear is that it might do so again, although the response may or may not be immediate," he said.
Meanwhile, Kanishkan Sathasivam, a professor in the Political Science department at Salem State University, believes that the ceasefire negotiations will continue, although the situation is "very fluid" at the moment.
"The peace talks will continue, if only because other actors such as Qatar and Egypt will insist to Hamas that they keep negotiating. Hamas may break off talks for a few days in a purely symbolic act of defiance, but they will face too much pressure to be able to completely break off talks," Sathasivam said.
The situation between Hezbollah and Israel is not quite as simple, he said.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
Americas
DoD Decline Comment on Posture Changes Amid Report Iran 'Ordered' Retaliatory Strike on Israel
Yesterday, 21:21 GMT
"So the question really is whether Iran wants a war with Israel or not? Whether we are talking about Hamas, or Hezbollah, or the Houthis, or militias in Iraq, these actors are all extensions of the regime in Tehran. Yes, they all have some measure of autonomy, but if Tehran gives them a direct order, they are not in any position to refuse that order," the expert concluded.
Earlier on Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian. On Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had carried out a strike in a southern suburb of Beirut, adding later that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, had been killed in the attack. A local source told Sputnik on Wednesday that Shukr's body had been found under the rubble.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала