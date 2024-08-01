International
Russia Fully Satisfied With Prisoner Swap - Source
Russia is fully satisfied with the prisoner exchange, a credible source in one of the competent Russian agencies told Sputnik on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that eight Russians detained and held in custody in a number of NATO countries had returned to Russia. "The Russian side is completely satisfied with the exchange," the source said. All parties followed the agreements during the exchange process, the source added.
17:49 GMT 01.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is fully satisfied with the prisoner exchange, a credible source in one of the competent Russian agencies told Sputnik on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that eight Russians detained and held in custody in a number of NATO countries had returned to Russia.
"The Russian side is completely satisfied with the exchange," the source said.
All parties followed the agreements during the exchange process, the source added.
"During the preparation and implementation of this technically complex exchange process, all the numerous parties involved fully complied with the agreements reached," the source said.
