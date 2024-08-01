https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/russia-fully-satisfied-with-prisoner-swap---source-1119596725.html

Russia Fully Satisfied With Prisoner Swap - Source

Sputnik International

Russia is fully satisfied with the prisoner exchange, a credible source in one of the competent Russian agencies told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that eight Russians detained and held in custody in a number of NATO countries had returned to Russia. "The Russian side is completely satisfied with the exchange," the source said. All parties followed the agreements during the exchange process, the source added.

