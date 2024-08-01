https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/eight-russian-detained-and-held-in-several-nato-countries-brought-back-to-fatherland---fsb-1119595827.html

Eight Russians Detained and Held in Several NATO Countries Brought Back to Fatherland - FSB

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) stated that eight Russian citizens, who were detained and imprisoned in several NATO countries, have been returned to Russia. The exchange took place at Ankara airport (Turkiye) on August 1, 2024, and also included the repatriation of minor children.

The FSB's Public Relations Center announced that eight Russians, previously detained and imprisoned in several NATO countries, have been brought back to Russia. The security service added that the recently returned Russians were exchanged for a group of individuals who had been acting on behalf of foreign states, compromising Russia's security. "On August 1, 2024, as a result of an exchange that took place at the airport in Ankara (Turkiye), eight Russian citizens, detained and imprisoned in several NATO countries, along with their minor children, were returned to their homeland," the statement said.The return of the Russian citizens was made possible thanks to the systematic work of competent state agencies and foreign partners. "Their return was made possible thanks to the systematic and targeted work of competent state agencies, as well as foreign partners," the statement said.Who is returning to Russia as part of the prisoner exchange with the US: Who left Russia with Putin's pardon as part of the prisoner swap deal:Meanwhile, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Sputnik that US President Joe Biden did not talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the major prisoner exchange deal that took place earlier."No," the spokesperson said when asked whether Biden had made contact with Putin as the prisoner swap deal was being put together.Biden said during a press conference about the prisoner exchange that he does not need to speak with Putin following the swap.

