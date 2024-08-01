International
Russia Hopes Vatican Secretary of State's Words Were Heard in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the recent visit by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to Ukraine, told Sputnik Moscow hopes Parolin's words were heard by Kiev.
vatican
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
pietro parolin
pope
pope francis
russia
Spokeswoman praised Vatican’s neutral stance. She said Russia has always treated the peacekeeping initiative of Pope Francis with attention and respect. Zakharova said that Parolin voiced what had been obvious to any sane person from the very beginning.
05:29 GMT 01.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the recent visit by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to Ukraine, told Sputnik Moscow hopes Parolin's words were heard by Kiev.
Spokeswoman praised Vatican’s neutral stance.
"From the very beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, the Vatican has taken a neutral and balanced position, expressing its readiness to provide any possible assistance to achieve peace and end hostilities," Zakharova said.
World
Russia Open to Peace Initiatives in Ukraine, But No Reciprocity on Kiev's Part
Yesterday, 18:56 GMT
World
Russia Open to Peace Initiatives in Ukraine, But No Reciprocity on Kiev's Part
Yesterday, 18:56 GMT
She said Russia has always treated the peacekeeping initiative of Pope Francis with attention and respect.
Zakharova said that Parolin voiced what had been obvious to any sane person from the very beginning.
"Without Moscow and taking into account its opinion, it is impossible to achieve a long-term and fair peace... We can only hope that the cardinal's arguments were heard," she said.
