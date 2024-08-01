https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/russia-hopes-vatican-secretary-of-states-words-were-heard-in-ukraine-1119590746.html

Russia Hopes Vatican Secretary of State's Words Were Heard in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the recent visit by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin to Ukraine, told Sputnik Moscow hopes Parolin's words were heard by Kiev.

Spokeswoman praised Vatican’s neutral stance. She said Russia has always treated the peacekeeping initiative of Pope Francis with attention and respect. Zakharova said that Parolin voiced what had been obvious to any sane person from the very beginning.

