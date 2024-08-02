https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/eu-creates-special-team-to-prepare-for-trumps-potential-reelection-1119605074.html

EU Creates Special Team to Prepare for Trump's Potential Reelection

EU Creates Special Team to Prepare for Trump's Potential Reelection

The European Commission has set up a team of officials to prepare for a possible return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"The election is far from over, so it’s about working out what the implications could be, either way… Key officials [are] discussing where we need to focus most," the daily quoted a European source familiar with the matter as saying. The group was initiated by the office of EU Transparency Commissioner Ilze Juhansone to look at trade, competition and foreign affairs amid fears that the Trump administration could re-impose trade tariffs and revise US support for Ukraine. The group is expected to reinforce its operation in September. "It’s a discreet discussion forum to think about how best to prepare for Trump … It’s just plain smart to do so," another source told the paper. The EU group will also assess incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris and the way her possible victory might affect the US-EU relationship. Germany has reportedly set up a task force of its own to draw up contingency plans for Trump's potential return. The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is narrowly leading the race trailed by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, according to national polls.

