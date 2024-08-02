https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/iran-warns-of-global-risk-if-israeli-aggression-spreads-beyond-gaza-1119604492.html

Iran Warns of Global Risk if Israeli Aggression Spreads Beyond Gaza

Israel has been organizing bloodshed and destruction in the Gaza Strip for 10 months, and now has expanded the range of its crimes to Lebanon, Iran and Yemen, if Tel Aviv is not stopped, peace in the Middle East region and around the world will be in danger, acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The movement blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In response, fighters of the Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians, and took more than 200 hostages. According to the authorities, about 1,200 people were killed during the raid.In retaliation, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip, which included strikes on civilian targets. Israel announced a complete blockade of the enclave, cutting off supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food, and medicines. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7 has exceeded 39,400, with more than 91,000 people injured.

