https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/iranian-analyst-warns-of-harsher-response-to-haniyehs-killing-than-previous-strike-on-israel-1119593044.html

Iranian Analyst Warns of Harsher Response to Haniyeh's Killing Than Previous Strike on Israel

Iranian Analyst Warns of Harsher Response to Haniyeh's Killing Than Previous Strike on Israel

Sputnik International

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack in Tehran. Hamas and Iran blamed Israel and the US, vowing retaliation.

2024-08-01T12:52+0000

2024-08-01T12:52+0000

2024-08-01T12:52+0000

world

middle east

ismail haniyeh

iran

israel

hamas

hezbollah

tehran

palestine-israel conflict

iran-israel row

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119108266_0:253:3168:2035_1920x0_80_0_0_8ad1f83d0698df8664898db493d2a54f.jpg

Iran’s retaliation to Tel Aviv for killing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran “will be more severe, more painful to the Israeli regime than what Tel Aviv experienced after it attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus,” Seyed Mohammad Marandi, a political analyst and professor at Tehran University, tells Spuntik.Marandi believes that "any escalation will simply make things worse for the regime in Tel Aviv," predicting that Iran and other members of the Axis of Resistance will deliver a "major response" to recent actions by Israel.Marandi elaborates that "the Israeli regime has lost the war."Marandi also warned that if the US were to intervene, they would "lose" and face severe consequences, including being expelled from Iraq and seeing their bases in the Persian Gulf region destroyed.At the same time Marandi argues that only the Americans and the Europeans are able to stop the full-fledged war in the region.“They are the ones who are supporting this Holocaust. They are the ones who are enabling the regime in Tel Aviv to continue raping prisoners and murdering children. This is a war that they endorse. They are providing the funding, the ammunition, the weapons, the political cover. Without full Western support Tel Aviv would not be able to continue this war for two weeks. So we all know that the leash is in Washington, so it's up to the Americans to make a decision,” he says.On Wednesday, Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in the Iranian capital. According to the movement, Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli "raid" on his residence in Tehran after his participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran."The death of the hero Ismail Haniyeh after his participation in the inauguration of the Iranian president will not affect the decisions of the leadership [Hamas] and its structures. Israel will pay the price for this crime and for all crimes against our people," Hamas representative in Algeria Youssef Hamdan told Sputnik on Wednesday.Later that day, Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran has an inalienable right to respond appropriately to the murder of the Hamas politburo chief.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/blatant-assassination-of-haniyeh-may-have-been-crossing-a-red-line--ex-cia-officer-1119576337.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon