Prisoner Swap Was Battle of Self-Control, Moscow Says

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the prisoner swap between Russia and Western countries was a "battle of self-control"

2024-08-02T04:06+0000

2024-08-02T04:06+0000

2024-08-02T04:38+0000

russia

maria zakharova

evan gershkovich

paul whelan

foreign ministry

newsfeed

"What many called an 'exchange', I would call a battle of self-control. Self-control of prisoners, self-control of political authorities, self-control of security services," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday eight Russians detained and held in custody in a number of NATO countries had returned to Russia. The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees to pardon thirteen Russian and foreign citizens exchanged from Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and US Marine veteran Paul Whelan. The largest operation in recent years to exchange 26 prisoners from seven countries took place in Turkey's Ankara on Thursday with the mediation of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, the Turkish intelligence agency said in a statement on August 1.

2024

