Prisoner Swap Was Battle of Self-Control, Moscow Says
Prisoner Swap Was Battle of Self-Control, Moscow Says
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the prisoner swap between Russia and Western countries was a "battle of self-control"
"What many called an 'exchange', I would call a battle of self-control. Self-control of prisoners, self-control of political authorities, self-control of security services," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday eight Russians detained and held in custody in a number of NATO countries had returned to Russia. The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees to pardon thirteen Russian and foreign citizens exchanged from Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and US Marine veteran Paul Whelan. The largest operation in recent years to exchange 26 prisoners from seven countries took place in Turkey's Ankara on Thursday with the mediation of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, the Turkish intelligence agency said in a statement on August 1.
Prisoner Swap Was Battle of Self-Control, Moscow Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the prisoner exchange between Russia and Western countries that took place on Thursday, called it a battle of self-control.
"What many called an 'exchange', I would call a battle of self-control. Self-control of prisoners, self-control of political authorities, self-control of security services," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday eight Russians detained and held in custody in a number of NATO countries had returned to Russia.
The largest operation in recent years to exchange 26 prisoners from seven countries took place in Turkey's Ankara on Thursday with the mediation of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, the Turkish intelligence agency said in a statement on August 1.
