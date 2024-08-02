https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/turkiye-calls-mashal-hamas-acting-political-chief-after-haniyehs-assassination-1119606125.html

Turkiye Calls Mashal Hamas' Acting Political Chief After Haniyeh's Assassination

Turkiye Calls Mashal Hamas' Acting Political Chief After Haniyeh's Assassination

Sputnik International

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday referred to Khaled Mashal, a deputy of slain Ismail Haniyeh, as the acting chief of Hamas' political bureau.

2024-08-02T11:21+0000

2024-08-02T11:21+0000

2024-08-02T11:21+0000

world

middle east

ismail haniyeh

hakan fidan

doha

turkiye

israel

hamas

qatar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119606254_0:39:3000:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_2a21625d43d40451c51b144e5b8ea086.jpg

"Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with acting Hamas political bureau head Khaled Mashal in the Qatari capital of Doha and expressed his condolences," the ministry said, adding Haniyeh's two sons took part in the Doha meeting. Hamas refuted the claim in a comment to Sputnik, saying it would announce Haniyeh's successor after the meeting of its consultative Shura Council. The farewell ceremony for Haniyeh will be held in Doha on Friday, where he mostly resided in recent years, a source in Hamas told Sputnik. His final resting place has not been officially named. Hamas said on Wednesday that its Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of the newly elected Iranian president. Hamas blamed Israel and the United States for his death and vowed to retaliate. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said he had nothing to say about Haniyeh's death or Israel's alleged role in it. The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli government had instructed ministers not to comment on Haniyeh's assassination.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/who-was-ismail-haniyeh--1119575332.html

doha

turkiye

israel

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, israel lebanon, hezbollah successor