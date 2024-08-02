https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/biden-says-netanyahu-should-not-count-on-us-anymore-if-he-continues-escalating---reports-1119615418.html
Biden Says Netanyahu Should Not Count on US Anymore if He Continues Escalating - Reports
Biden Says Netanyahu Should Not Count on US Anymore if He Continues Escalating - Reports
Sputnik International
President Joe Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week that he should not expect the United States to keep bailing him out if he continues to escalate tensions in the region, Axios reported on Friday, citing US officials.
2024-08-02T18:39+0000
2024-08-02T18:39+0000
2024-08-02T18:39+0000
world
us
joe biden
benjamin netanyahu
israel
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
tehran
ismail haniyeh
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330236_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d90ed21c558dec76e66b201e7babb68.jpg
Biden warned Netanyahu that if he escalates tensions in the Middle East again following the Israeli strikes in Tehran and Beirut, he should not count on the United States to bail him out, the report said. Biden made clear to Netanyahu that he does not want to see any further escalatory actions from Israel and instead progress toward a ceasefire deal in the coming weeks. On Thursday, Biden told reporters that he had a very direct conversation with Netanyahu, adding that Israel's assassination of Haniyeh had set back Gaza ceasefire talks that were underway. Biden and Netanyahu also discussed US-Israeli joint military preparations for retaliations by Iran and Hezbollah.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/is-netanyahu-trying-to-switch-biden-for-trump-1119112007.html
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330236_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64507172dc8d046d0e017709b5764ab0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
biden cuts off netanyahu, biden supports netanyahu, why does us side with israel, why does america support israel
biden cuts off netanyahu, biden supports netanyahu, why does us side with israel, why does america support israel
Biden Says Netanyahu Should Not Count on US Anymore if He Continues Escalating - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week that he should not expect the United States to keep bailing him out if he continues to escalate tensions in the region, Axios reported on Friday, citing US officials.
Biden warned Netanyahu
that if he escalates tensions in the Middle East again following the Israeli strikes in Tehran and Beirut, he should not count on the United States to bail him out, the report said.
Biden made clear to Netanyahu that he does not want to see any further escalatory actions
from Israel and instead progress toward a ceasefire deal in the coming weeks.
On Thursday, Biden told reporters that he had a very direct conversation with Netanyahu
, adding that Israel's assassination of Haniyeh had set back Gaza ceasefire talks that were underway.
Biden and Netanyahu also discussed US-Israeli joint military preparations
for retaliations by Iran and Hezbollah.
On Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The movement blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.