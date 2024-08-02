International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/biden-says-netanyahu-should-not-count-on-us-anymore-if-he-continues-escalating---reports-1119615418.html
Biden Says Netanyahu Should Not Count on US Anymore if He Continues Escalating - Reports
Biden Says Netanyahu Should Not Count on US Anymore if He Continues Escalating - Reports
Sputnik International
President Joe Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week that he should not expect the United States to keep bailing him out if he continues to escalate tensions in the region, Axios reported on Friday, citing US officials.
2024-08-02T18:39+0000
2024-08-02T18:39+0000
world
us
joe biden
benjamin netanyahu
israel
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
tehran
ismail haniyeh
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330236_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d90ed21c558dec76e66b201e7babb68.jpg
Biden warned Netanyahu that if he escalates tensions in the Middle East again following the Israeli strikes in Tehran and Beirut, he should not count on the United States to bail him out, the report said. Biden made clear to Netanyahu that he does not want to see any further escalatory actions from Israel and instead progress toward a ceasefire deal in the coming weeks. On Thursday, Biden told reporters that he had a very direct conversation with Netanyahu, adding that Israel's assassination of Haniyeh had set back Gaza ceasefire talks that were underway. Biden and Netanyahu also discussed US-Israeli joint military preparations for retaliations by Iran and Hezbollah.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/is-netanyahu-trying-to-switch-biden-for-trump-1119112007.html
israel
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330236_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64507172dc8d046d0e017709b5764ab0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden cuts off netanyahu, biden supports netanyahu, why does us side with israel, why does america support israel
biden cuts off netanyahu, biden supports netanyahu, why does us side with israel, why does america support israel

Biden Says Netanyahu Should Not Count on US Anymore if He Continues Escalating - Reports

18:39 GMT 02.08.2024
© AP Photo / Miriam AlsterUS President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023
US President Joe Biden pauses during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2024
© AP Photo / Miriam Alster
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week that he should not expect the United States to keep bailing him out if he continues to escalate tensions in the region, Axios reported on Friday, citing US officials.
Biden warned Netanyahu that if he escalates tensions in the Middle East again following the Israeli strikes in Tehran and Beirut, he should not count on the United States to bail him out, the report said.
Biden made clear to Netanyahu that he does not want to see any further escalatory actions from Israel and instead progress toward a ceasefire deal in the coming weeks.
President Donald Trump, left, listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, to announce the Trump administration's much-anticipated plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2024
Analysis
Is Netanyahu Trying to Switch Biden for Trump?
25 June, 02:00 GMT
On Thursday, Biden told reporters that he had a very direct conversation with Netanyahu, adding that Israel's assassination of Haniyeh had set back Gaza ceasefire talks that were underway.
Biden and Netanyahu also discussed US-Israeli joint military preparations for retaliations by Iran and Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, Hamas confirmed that its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The movement blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала