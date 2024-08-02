https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/biden-says-netanyahu-should-not-count-on-us-anymore-if-he-continues-escalating---reports-1119615418.html

Biden Says Netanyahu Should Not Count on US Anymore if He Continues Escalating - Reports

Biden Says Netanyahu Should Not Count on US Anymore if He Continues Escalating - Reports

Sputnik International

President Joe Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week that he should not expect the United States to keep bailing him out if he continues to escalate tensions in the region, Axios reported on Friday, citing US officials.

2024-08-02T18:39+0000

2024-08-02T18:39+0000

2024-08-02T18:39+0000

world

us

joe biden

benjamin netanyahu

israel

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

tehran

ismail haniyeh

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118330236_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6d90ed21c558dec76e66b201e7babb68.jpg

Biden warned Netanyahu that if he escalates tensions in the Middle East again following the Israeli strikes in Tehran and Beirut, he should not count on the United States to bail him out, the report said. Biden made clear to Netanyahu that he does not want to see any further escalatory actions from Israel and instead progress toward a ceasefire deal in the coming weeks. On Thursday, Biden told reporters that he had a very direct conversation with Netanyahu, adding that Israel's assassination of Haniyeh had set back Gaza ceasefire talks that were underway. Biden and Netanyahu also discussed US-Israeli joint military preparations for retaliations by Iran and Hezbollah.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/is-netanyahu-trying-to-switch-biden-for-trump-1119112007.html

israel

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden cuts off netanyahu, biden supports netanyahu, why does us side with israel, why does america support israel