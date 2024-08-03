https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/us-embassy-urges-citizens-to-leave-lebanon-immediately-amid-rising-tensions-1119626198.html

US Embassy Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon Immediately Amid Rising Tensions

The United States Embassy in Lebanon on Saturday urged US citizens to leave the country immediately on any available flights due to the deteriorating security situation in the region.

"We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route. U.S. citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans," the diplomatic mission said in a statement. The embassy noted that while several airlines have suspended or canceled flights, US citizens should look for commercial transport options that are still available, as military evacuations of civilians are rare. "We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time," the statement read. Earlier in the day, the US Department of Defense said that Washington is making adjustments to the alignment of its forces amid growing tensions in the Middle East, adding that the country is sending a new carrier strike group and will also deploy additional missile defense systems to the region. At the same time, the US Embassy in Jerusalem also issued a security alert urging citizens to be cautious of possible sudden aerial attacks due to increased regional tensions.

