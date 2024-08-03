International
Venezuela Celebrates President Maduro's Re-election
US Military Continues to Reinforce Bases in Syria Amid MidEast Escalation
The US military continues to reinforce its bases in the Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, bringing in additional Apache helicopters and military equipment, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.
"US forces have reinforced their bases with 15 Apache helicopters to improve their ability to conduct attacks," the source said. A US military plane landed at the Kharab Al-Jir base loaded with military equipment, air defense missiles, logistics equipment and various materials, carrying 25 servicepeople as well, the source added. Earlier in the day, the US Department of Defense said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would oversee the deployment of additional forces to the Middle East to protect Israel, and that a final decision on the size of those forces has yet to be made.
US Military Continues to Reinforce Bases in Syria Amid MidEast Escalation

17:50 GMT 03.08.2024
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The US military continues to reinforce its bases in the Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria, bringing in additional Apache helicopters and military equipment, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.
"US forces have reinforced their bases with 15 Apache helicopters to improve their ability to conduct attacks," the source said.
A US military plane landed at the Kharab Al-Jir base loaded with military equipment, air defense missiles, logistics equipment and various materials, carrying 25 servicepeople as well, the source added.
Earlier in the day, the US Department of Defense said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would oversee the deployment of additional forces to the Middle East to protect Israel, and that a final decision on the size of those forces has yet to be made.
