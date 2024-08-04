https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/destruction-of-nato-f-16s-sent-to-ukraine-will-boost-russias-image-1119633955.html
Destruction of NATO F-16s Sent to Ukraine Will Boost Russia's Image
Destruction of NATO F-16s Sent to Ukraine Will Boost Russia's Image
Sputnik International
Deliveries of aging F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will play into Russia's hands and improve its image, a UK media outlet has speculated.
2024-08-04T11:38+0000
2024-08-04T11:38+0000
2024-08-04T11:38+0000
military
military & intelligence
russia
ukraine
nato
su-35
f-16
f-16 fighter jet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_041d339eefe3e9959c42bec59f7a2a50.jpg
Deliveries of aging F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will play into Russia's hands and improve its image, The Independent has speculated. Russian President Vladimir Putin "would savor the image that destroying F-16s from NATO countries would bring," the UK media outlet noted. Russia’s Armed Forces will likely "destroy the F-16s on the ground with long-range missiles," the publication further predicted. It went on to underscore that Russia’s Su-35 fighter jet would be "one of the biggest threats" to the F-16s, and noted that sophisticated air surveillance radars would be used against them. Russia’s air defense systems would make it too risky for Ukraine to try to use the jets to support its troop movements on the front line, analysts cited by the outlet acknowledged.The fact that Kiev’s pilots only got a nine-month training “crash course” on using the F-16s as compared to the typical three-year course Western pilots receive was also noted. Ukraine recently received a handful of F-16s from the Netherlands. Denmark, Belgium, and Norway have promised to provide the Kiev regime with more over the next few months. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the United States and its NATO allies that Moscow sees the presence of nuclear-capable F-16s in Ukraine as a nuclear threat.President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Western-supplied F-16 jets to Ukraine would not have the power to alter the situation on the battlefield. He warned that if these fighter jets are deployed from the territory of third countries, they will be considered legitimate targets for Russian forces. Every previous alleged game-changing weapon has failed to turn the tide of the West's proxy conflict in Ukraine, as Russia has had effective countermeasures ready and waiting for each of them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/the-only-answer-is-to-destroy-them-how-russia-plans-to-handle-ukraines-western-supplied-f-16s-1119595320.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/no-deus-ex-machina-f-16s-will-become-zelenskys-steiner-counterattack-moment-1119599192.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_70:0:954:663_1920x0_80_0_0_85dfe7bb40da8518ba1a4c3952974097.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
f-16 for ukraine, when will ukraine surrender, will f-16s help ukraine, western military aid to ukraine, f-16 ukraine, how will russia destroy f-16s
f-16 for ukraine, when will ukraine surrender, will f-16s help ukraine, western military aid to ukraine, f-16 ukraine, how will russia destroy f-16s
Destruction of NATO F-16s Sent to Ukraine Will Boost Russia's Image
The first F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine, media reported earlier in the week. Promised to the Kiev regime a year ago, it took far longer than predicted to train Ukrainian pilots on the jets, with media speculating about what the F-16s will be used for, citing air defense as an option.
Deliveries of aging F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
will play into Russia's hands and improve its image, The Independent
has speculated.
Russian President Vladimir Putin "would savor the image that destroying F-16s from NATO countries would bring," the UK media outlet noted. Russia’s Armed Forces will likely "destroy the F-16s on the ground with long-range missiles," the publication further predicted.
It went on to underscore that Russia’s Su-35 fighter jet
would be "one of the biggest threats
" to the F-16s, and noted that sophisticated air surveillance radars would be used against them. Russia’s air defense systems would make it too risky for Ukraine to try to use the jets to support its troop movements on the front line, analysts cited by the outlet acknowledged.
The fact that Kiev’s pilots only got a nine-month training “crash course”
on using the F-16s as compared to the typical three-year course Western pilots receive was also noted.
Ukraine recently received a handful of F-16s from the Netherlands
. Denmark, Belgium, and Norway have promised to provide the Kiev regime with more over the next few months.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the United States and its NATO allies that Moscow sees the presence of nuclear-capable F-16s
in Ukraine as a nuclear threat.
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Western-supplied F-16 jets to Ukraine would not have the power to alter the situation
on the battlefield. He warned that if these fighter jets are deployed from the territory of third countries, they will be considered legitimate targets for Russian forces. Every previous alleged game-changing weapon has failed to turn the tide of the West's proxy conflict in Ukraine, as Russia has had effective countermeasures ready and waiting for each of them.