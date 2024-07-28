International
Military
Ukraine, West Doubt F-16s to Change Situation on Battlefield - Reports
Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed skepticism about the potential impact of F-16 fighter planes on the situation on the battlefield, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.
The long-awaited F-16 fighter jets are due to arrive in Ukraine in a few weeks, but Ukrainian and Western officials warn that the aircraft, which Kiev once called a turning point, are unlikely to have an immediate impact on the battlefield due to limited supply and a significant number of Russian air defenses, the newspaper reported. The first F-16s are expected to be used primarily for strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and are unlikely to fly too close to the front line, according to the officials. The officials have refused to specify the number of fighters that Ukraine will receive this year, but it will be no more than one squadron, about 20 jets. In mid-July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the United States and its NATO allies of catastrophic consequences of a direct armed clash with Russia, adding that Moscow sees the presence of nuclear capable F-16s in Ukraine as a nuclear threat.
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what's happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev
Ukraine, West Doubt F-16s to Change Situation on Battlefield - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed skepticism about the potential impact of F-16 fighter planes on the situation on the battlefield, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.
The long-awaited F-16 fighter jets are due to arrive in Ukraine in a few weeks, but Ukrainian and Western officials warn that the aircraft, which Kiev once called a turning point, are unlikely to have an immediate impact on the battlefield due to limited supply and a significant number of Russian air defenses, the newspaper reported.
The first F-16s are expected to be used primarily for strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and are unlikely to fly too close to the front line, according to the officials.
The officials have refused to specify the number of fighters that Ukraine will receive this year, but it will be no more than one squadron, about 20 jets.
In mid-July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the United States and its NATO allies of catastrophic consequences of a direct armed clash with Russia, adding that Moscow sees the presence of nuclear capable F-16s in Ukraine as a nuclear threat.

Western countries have ramped up their military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in 2022. The Kremlin warns against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying this would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

