https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/ukraine-west-doubt-f-16s-to-change-situation-on-battlefield---reports-1119541435.html

Ukraine, West Doubt F-16s to Change Situation on Battlefield - Reports

Ukraine, West Doubt F-16s to Change Situation on Battlefield - Reports

Sputnik International

Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed skepticism about the potential impact of F-16 fighter planes on the situation on the battlefield, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

2024-07-28T10:09+0000

2024-07-28T10:09+0000

2024-07-28T10:09+0000

military

sergey lavrov

ukraine

russia

kiev

nato

f-16

f-16 fighting falcon

f-16 fighter jet

military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114791738_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_332887d1422a2c62259130dd1e564b34.jpg

The long-awaited F-16 fighter jets are due to arrive in Ukraine in a few weeks, but Ukrainian and Western officials warn that the aircraft, which Kiev once called a turning point, are unlikely to have an immediate impact on the battlefield due to limited supply and a significant number of Russian air defenses, the newspaper reported. The first F-16s are expected to be used primarily for strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and are unlikely to fly too close to the front line, according to the officials. The officials have refused to specify the number of fighters that Ukraine will receive this year, but it will be no more than one squadron, about 20 jets. In mid-July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the United States and its NATO allies of catastrophic consequences of a direct armed clash with Russia, adding that Moscow sees the presence of nuclear capable F-16s in Ukraine as a nuclear threat.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/why-ukraine-plans-to-station-f-16-jets-at-starokonstantinov-airfield-and-how-could-russia-respond-1119486001.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev