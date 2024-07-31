International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/first-batch-of-f-16-fighters-arrive-in-ukraine---reports-1119584909.html
NATO-Provided F-16 Jets Reach Ukraine Amid Uncertainty Over Pilot Readiness
NATO-Provided F-16 Jets Reach Ukraine Amid Uncertainty Over Pilot Readiness
Sputnik International
The first batch of NATO-supplied F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
2024-07-31T16:25+0000
2024-07-31T16:38+0000
military
antony blinken
sergey lavrov
ukraine
russia
nato
f-16
f-16 fighting falcon
f-16 fighter jet
military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119584748_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_475f31a744e6636d3609017ac32b135c.jpg
The agency cited sources as saying that the deadline for the delivery of the unspecified number of the US-made jets was the end of July, and it has been respected. The sources did not say how many jets have arrived, adding that it is small, the agency reported. Bloomberg also cited sources as saying that it was unclear whether Ukrainian pilots who received training in the West to fly F-16s would be immediately able to use the jets or the process would take longer.On July 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets would be handed over to Ukraine in summer. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the United States and its NATO allies that Moscow saw the presence of nuclear capable F-16s in Ukraine as a nuclear threat.President Vladimir Putin of Russia emphasized that even if Western countries supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, they will not have the power to alter the situation on the battlefield. He warned that if these fighter jets are deployed from third-country territories, they will be considered legitimate targets for Russian forces. The president further stated that the F-16s, just like other Western equipment delivered to Kiev, would be destroyed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/training-for-ukrainian-f-16-pilots-pretty-meager-media-reports-1118945342.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119584748_310:0:3041:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6b3e9eabea0efd12f2cf6919601084a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons, f-16 sent to ukraine, f-16 aided to kiev

NATO-Provided F-16 Jets Reach Ukraine Amid Uncertainty Over Pilot Readiness

16:25 GMT 31.07.2024 (Updated: 16:38 GMT 31.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Alexey VitvitskyF16 aircraft of the Polish and Turkish Air Forces performing a demonstration flight as part of the NATO Summit in Warsaw
F16 aircraft of the Polish and Turkish Air Forces performing a demonstration flight as part of the NATO Summit in Warsaw - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first batch of NATO-supplied F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The agency cited sources as saying that the deadline for the delivery of the unspecified number of the US-made jets was the end of July, and it has been respected. The sources did not say how many jets have arrived, adding that it is small, the agency reported.
Bloomberg also cited sources as saying that it was unclear whether Ukrainian pilots who received training in the West to fly F-16s would be immediately able to use the jets or the process would take longer.
On July 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets would be handed over to Ukraine in summer. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the United States and its NATO allies that Moscow saw the presence of nuclear capable F-16s in Ukraine as a nuclear threat.
President Vladimir Putin of Russia emphasized that even if Western countries supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, they will not have the power to alter the situation on the battlefield. He warned that if these fighter jets are deployed from third-country territories, they will be considered legitimate targets for Russian forces. The president further stated that the F-16s, just like other Western equipment delivered to Kiev, would be destroyed.
A US Air Force F-16 fighter takes off during the Blue Flag multinational air defence exercise at the Ovda air force base, north of the Israeli city of Eilat, on October 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2024
World
'Training' for Ukrainian F-16 Pilots 'Pretty Meager’, Media Reports
14 June, 07:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала