https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/russia-us-managed-to-avoid-escalation-after-talk-between-defense-chiefs---foreign-ministry-1119633826.html
Russia, US Managed to Avoid Escalation After Talk Between Defense Chiefs - Foreign Ministry
Russia, US Managed to Avoid Escalation After Talk Between Defense Chiefs - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has delivered a signal to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and the sides have managed to avoid another escalation cycle, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.
Belousov and Austin held a phone conversation about the situation in Ukraine in mid-July. Moscow will not "make concessions" to Washington if they try to impose something that favors only the US, the diplomat added.
Russia, US Managed to Avoid Escalation After Talk Between Defense Chiefs - Foreign Ministry

10:31 GMT 04.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has delivered a signal to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and the sides have managed to avoid another escalation cycle, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.
Belousov and Austin held a phone conversation about the situation in Ukraine in mid-July.

"I can say that by some indications, the signal that was sent from the Russian side to Washington and, I take it, not only to Washington but also to some other capitals controlled by Washington, has reached Washington. We have avoided a new escalation," Ryabkov told the Russian media.

World
Russia Takes Responsible Approach to Nuclear Deterrence - Deputy Foreign Minister
18 June, 15:15 GMT
Moscow will not "make concessions" to Washington if they try to impose something that favors only the US, the diplomat added.
"I'm still in favor of avoiding escalation proactively, but scenarios in which a step towards escalation is in fact possible are certainly being considered," Ryabkov said.
