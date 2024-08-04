Russia, US Managed to Avoid Escalation After Talk Between Defense Chiefs - Foreign Ministry
© AP Photo / Vandenberg Air Force BaseAn image provided by Vandenberg Air Force Base shows an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile being launched during an operational test Wednesday May 22, 2013, from Launch Facility-4 on Vandenberg AFB, Calif
© AP Photo / Vandenberg Air Force Base
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has delivered a signal to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and the sides have managed to avoid another escalation cycle, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.
Belousov and Austin held a phone conversation about the situation in Ukraine in mid-July.
"I can say that by some indications, the signal that was sent from the Russian side to Washington and, I take it, not only to Washington but also to some other capitals controlled by Washington, has reached Washington. We have avoided a new escalation," Ryabkov told the Russian media.
Moscow will not "make concessions" to Washington if they try to impose something that favors only the US, the diplomat added.
"I'm still in favor of avoiding escalation proactively, but scenarios in which a step towards escalation is in fact possible are certainly being considered," Ryabkov said.
📹In the third stage of non-strategic nuclear drills, Russian troops began equipping launch vehicles and aircraft weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said. https://t.co/WkDRyH9wNY pic.twitter.com/cBh7iYPdg7— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 1, 2024