Russia, US Managed to Avoid Escalation After Talk Between Defense Chiefs - Foreign Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has delivered a signal to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and the sides have managed to avoid another escalation cycle, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Sunday.

Belousov and Austin held a phone conversation about the situation in Ukraine in mid-July. Moscow will not "make concessions" to Washington if they try to impose something that favors only the US, the diplomat added.

