EU Behind Suspension of Russian Oil Transit to Hungary - FM Szijjarto
The fact that the suspension of Russian oil transit via Ukraine to Hungary has been coordinated by the European Union has been confirmed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Saturday.
"The events and my talks of the last few days have confirmed my feelings that this is a process coordinated from Brussels
," the minister said at an event organized by the Corvinus University.
When asked if Brussels requested Kiev to suspend the oil transit, Szijjarto replied "yes, I think so."
According to the minister, the EU could not accept that Hungary continues to pursue its own policy aimed at peace "despite all the pressure."
"The EU is very weak, but not weak enough so as to be unable to influence a candidate country if it jeopardizes the energy supply of two member states," Szijjarto said.
In mid-July, Hungary announced the cessation of Lukoil oil supplies through Ukraine
via the Druzhba pipeline. Slovakia made a similar statement, clarifying that the reason was the inclusion of the Russian company in the Ukrainian sanctions list.
In December 2022, Western countries imposed sanctions banning the supply of Russian oil to the European Union by sea. The Druzhba pipeline was exempted, as otherwise, several landlocked countries would have difficulty finding alternative suppliers. The pipeline starts in Almetyevsk, passes through Bryansk, and then branches into two sections: the northern one (through Belarus towards Poland and Germany) and the southern one (through Ukraine towards Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic).
Last week, Slovakia and Hungary approached the European Commission regarding the actions
of the Kiev authorities. As Szijjarto pointed out, if they do not achieve the desired result, a legal process will begin in arbitration court.
Earlier, the Hungarian Foreign Minister noted that Budapest is not in a hurry to replace Lukoil because "tomorrow Ukraine might do the same with another company," therefore, he believes the issue needs to be resolved fundamentally. He also mentioned that the Russian supplier accounts for a third of Hungary's oil imports and 45 percent of Slovakia's.
In turn, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal stated that the Kiev authorities will not resume transit and have "full understanding from Brussels on this issue."