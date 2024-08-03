https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/eu-behind-suspension-of-russian-oil-transit-to-hungary---fm-szijjarto-1119628059.html

EU Behind Suspension of Russian Oil Transit to Hungary - FM Szijjarto

EU Behind Suspension of Russian Oil Transit to Hungary - FM Szijjarto

Sputnik International

The fact that the suspension of Russian oil transit via Ukraine to Hungary has been coordinated by the European Union has been confirmed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Saturday.

2024-08-03T18:57+0000

2024-08-03T18:57+0000

2024-08-03T18:57+0000

world

peter szijjarto

hungary

russia

european union (eu)

ukraine

druzhba pipeline

oil

oil pipeline

lukoil

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/03/1119627822_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_d6ccf225001c77ec80e528bccd6a393a.jpg

"The events and my talks of the last few days have confirmed my feelings that this is a process coordinated from Brussels," the minister said at an event organized by the Corvinus University. According to the minister, the EU could not accept that Hungary continues to pursue its own policy aimed at peace "despite all the pressure." "The EU is very weak, but not weak enough so as to be unable to influence a candidate country if it jeopardizes the energy supply of two member states," Szijjarto said.In mid-July, Hungary announced the cessation of Lukoil oil supplies through Ukraine via the Druzhba pipeline. Slovakia made a similar statement, clarifying that the reason was the inclusion of the Russian company in the Ukrainian sanctions list.Last week, Slovakia and Hungary approached the European Commission regarding the actions of the Kiev authorities. As Szijjarto pointed out, if they do not achieve the desired result, a legal process will begin in arbitration court.Earlier, the Hungarian Foreign Minister noted that Budapest is not in a hurry to replace Lukoil because "tomorrow Ukraine might do the same with another company," therefore, he believes the issue needs to be resolved fundamentally. He also mentioned that the Russian supplier accounts for a third of Hungary's oil imports and 45 percent of Slovakia's.In turn, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal stated that the Kiev authorities will not resume transit and have "full understanding from Brussels on this issue."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/hungary-accuses-ukraine-of-blackmail-over-russian-oil-transit-halt-1119515590.html

hungary

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, slovakia, ukraine, russia, russian oil, european union (eu), oil supplies, lukoil, druzhba pipeline