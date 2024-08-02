https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/hungary-rejects-croatian-oil-route-over-high-fees-and-eu-call-to-stop-russian-oil-1119604043.html

Hungary Rejects Croatian Oil Route Over High Fees and EU Call to Stop Russian Oil

Hungary Rejects Croatian Oil Route Over High Fees and EU Call to Stop Russian Oil

Croatia is not a reliable partner for oil transit, since it has raised the duty fivefold since 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday, commenting on Brussels' proposal to replace the Russian oil supplies stopped by Kiev with transit through Croatia.

Earlier in the day, the Financial Times reported, citing a letter from EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, that the European Commission had advised Hungary and Slovakia to abandon Russian oil and seek alternative sources in response to a complaint that Ukraine has blocked the transit of oil from Russia. Last month, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Ukraine had stopped the transit of Lukoil's oil. The Slovak Economy Ministry confirmed that the country was no longer receiving oil from the Russian oil giant, which was sanctioned by Ukraine. On July 22, Szijjarto said that Hungary and Slovakia had launched consultations of the European Commission with Ukraine due to a stop in the transit of oil from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline. On Thursday, EU Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said that Kiev’s decision shows no energy supply risks for Hungary or Slovakia, so the Commission will not hold urgent consultations on the issue.Dombrovskis said in the letter to Budapest and Bratislava that "diversification away from Russian fossil fuels should be actively pursued," the report read on Thursday.He reportedly added that at a meeting of representatives of all EU member states last week, "a significant number … questioned why Hungary and Slovakia had apparently not yet explored alternatives so far".

