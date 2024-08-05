https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/us-sees-south-america-as-testing-ground-for-political-spin-techniques---russia-1119640659.html

The position of recognizing or not recognizing elections in a sovereign country is a manifestation of colonial policy, and Washington continues to view Latin America as its own backyard and testing ground for political spin techniques, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

After the announcement of the official election results in Venezuela, Moscow said the Venezuelan opposition should concede defeat. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned third countries against supporting attempts to destabilize the situation inside Venezuela.He explained that United States belive Lating America to be a testing grounds for election interference methods. Venezuela’s presidential election was held on July 28, and the National Electoral Council declared Nicolas Maduro the winner. Washington, without waiting for the results of the vote count and subsequent audit, called on the international community to recognize opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of the presidential election in Venezuela. US and EU lawmakers overseeing international relations on Friday threatened Maduro with "responsibility" if he does not voluntarily give up his powers as legitimate head of state.

