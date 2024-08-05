https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/us-sends-military-forces-to-middle-east-as-observers-fear-catastrophic-war-is-imminent--1119639973.html

US Sends Military Forces to Middle East as Observers Fear Catastrophic War Is Imminent

US Sends Military Forces to Middle East as Observers Fear Catastrophic War Is Imminent

Sputnik International

On Friday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he had ordered more ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the Middle East and Europe.

2024-08-05T05:12+0000

2024-08-05T05:12+0000

2024-08-05T05:12+0000

military

middle east

ismail haniyeh

benjamin netanyahu

lebanon

hezbollah

hamas

pentagon

israel

uss abraham lincoln

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101353/66/1013536684_0:77:640:437_1920x0_80_0_0_c63524016e51ffc5829fa0b8ed0a8d7a.jpg

Fears of an imminent regional or world war are rising as the United States sends military forces to the Middle East to safeguard Israel after its latest escalation in the region.On Friday US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had ordered more ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the Middle East and Europe. An additional fighter jet squadron will be sent to the Middle East as the US increases their “readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense," it was reported.The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group will also be moved to the Middle East as a way to “maintain a carrier strike group presence”, the report added.Fears of a regional war in the Middle East have been growing since the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an attack on his residence in Tehran. Just hours prior, Israel also struck south Beirut and killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.Hamas has blamed Israel and the US for Haniyeh's death and vowed retaliation. On Friday, Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib said Israel ordered the strike after receiving a green light from the US.Israel’s provocation has resulted in Iran-backed groups in the Middle East swearing vows of vengeance. Groups from Lebanon, Yemen, Kiraq and Syria have already addressed the war in Gaza between the Palestinian group Hamas, and Israel whose military efforts have been supported by the US. The US has given Israel more aid than any other nation since World War II.On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had refused to moderate its response to the assassination of Haniyeh and was planning to launch a massive retaliatory strike against Israel, with analysts claiming Tehran's barrage could last multiple days. On Saturday, Tehran told Arab diplomats that they did not care if their response leads to war.Iran said on Saturday that it expects Hezbollah to strike deep within Israel and to no longer confine their attacks solely to military targets.A Lebanese security source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said a Hezbollah member was killed in an “Israeli drone” strike on a vehicle in south Lebanon Saturday, according to an AFP report. Late on Friday Israel carried out strikes on truck convoys entering Lebanon from Syria, the report added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/iran-refuses-to-temper-response-to-assassination-of-hamas-political-leader--report-1119638583.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/air-raid-sirens-sound-in-northern-israel--army-1119639690.html

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us, military, hezbollah, iran, israel, gaza, middle east, hamas