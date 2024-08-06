International
Abbas Expects to Coordinate Positions, Strengthen Relations During Russia Visit
Sputnik International
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that he was going to Russia to exchange views on the latest international developments, coordinate positions and strengthen bilateral relations.
He stressed that Russia plays an important role in global politics. Abbas commended Moscow's role in attempts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and achieve inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

04:31 GMT 06.08.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey MaishevA general view shows the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters, the Grand Kremlin Palace and the Archangel's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A general view shows the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters, the Grand Kremlin Palace and the Archangel's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik that he was going to Russia to exchange views on the latest international developments, coordinate positions and strengthen bilateral relations.
He stressed that Russia plays an important role in global politics.
"The main purpose of our visit is to hold consultations and exchange views on the latest developments in the Palestinian and international arenas, coordinate positions and strengthen bilateral relations in all areas, especially given the fact that Russia occupies an important place in world politics, in the UN Security Council, as well as in the Middle East. We have a strong historical relationship," Abbas said.
Abbas commended Moscow's role in attempts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and achieve inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

"We highly appreciate Russia's role in the Quartet of international mediators and in the UN Security Council, as well as its position in support of achieving peace in accordance with the international legal framework. We also highly appreciate Russia's contribution to the inter-Palestinian dialogue and the rapprochement of the positions of the Palestinian factions," he added.

