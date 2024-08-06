https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/is-new-global-financial-crisis-round-the-corner-1119659623.html

Is New Global Financial Crisis Round the Corner?

Global markets saw a sell-off on August 5 over fears the US might be heading for recession. Japan's stocks plummeted to their lowest in 37 years, European markets tumbled, while Mideast financial indicators went down amid growing Iran-Israel tensions.

Sputnik reached out to global experts to find out whether another financial crisis could break out shortly.Fabrizio Carmignani, professor of economics at Australia's University of Southern Queensland pointed out that although it seems that the situation cannot be compared to previous global financial crises for now, "there is of course a general weakening of the global economic situation."Panicos Demetriades, a former governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, noted that the markets plummeted in part because of worse economic data from the United States."Market participants are concerned that central banks may - once again - be behind the curve - they are too slow at cutting rates amidst weakening economic conditions and heightened geopolitical uncertainties," he said.When asked whether the world is facing a global recession, Marc Ostwald, chief economist at ADM Investor Services International, responded: Tips on How to Invest Smart and Save Your Wealth in a Global CrisisAs the world potentially heads into a new financial crisis, international experts gave Sputnik a heads-up on how to invest smartly:

