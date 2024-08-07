Israel's Decision Against Palestinian State Contradicts Two-State Principle - Abbas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resolution of the Israeli parliament opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank violates international law and all previously signed agreements and contradicts the two-state principle, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik.
He emphasized that this vote "contradicts the two-state principle adopted by the United Nations and world powers and the very fact that the State of Palestine is a full participant in more than a hundred international organizations and agreements."
"The vote in Israel’s Knesset is a flagrant violation of international law and all previously signed agreements that form the basis for a political settlement of the Middle East conflict," Abbas said.
Palestine is grateful and highly appreciates the call of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on the world's parliaments to denounce the Israeli lawmakers' decision, Abbas added.
Palestine will continue its work in the United Nations, he also said.
"We will continue our work in the UN aimed at obtaining full membership in the organization and recognition of Palestinian statehood by new countries. We will also continue our diplomatic and legal efforts to cease the occupation of the Palestinian territories in East Jerusalem," Abbas said.
The president also expressed gratitude to the 149 countries that had recognized Palestine and called on those states that had not yet recognized the country to do so.
"Such a step would be the support for the right of the Palestinian people to determine their own future and for peace based on the two-state solution," he said.
On July 18, the Israeli parliament approved, by a majority vote of 68 out of 120 members, a resolution against the creation of a Palestinian state on the territory of the West Bank. The resolution states, among other things, that the establishment of the Palestinian state would threaten the existence of Israel and its people and lead to an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilization in the region.
On General Elections Timing
General elections in the Palestinian territories will not take place until Israel ensures the participation of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik.
"Our position on the elections in Palestine is clear. We have repeatedly called for them to be held and we still plan to hold them, if we can do so in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem," Abbas said.
Israel is preventing this, so Palestine decided to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections, the president said.
"Israel is preventing this, and therefore we decided to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections until the moment when our citizens in Jerusalem will participate in them, since East Jerusalem is an integral part of the State of Palestine and its capital," Abbas said.
This will be the realization of the legitimate right of Palestine's fellow citizens living there to run and elect their representatives, Abbas concluded.
A general election was slated to take place in Palestine in 2021 but was rescheduled after Israel decided to ban holding it in East Jerusalem, which, according to the UN resolution, is set to become the Palestinian state's capital.
In mid-March, Abbas appointed a prominent economist and his former adviser, Mohammad Mustafa, as the new prime minister and instructed him to form a government. Prior to that, Mustafa was the chair and co-president of the Palestine Investment Fund.
In late February, former Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh submitted a letter of resignation to Abbas following reports about negotiations between Palestinian political parties and movements on the formation of a new cabinet. Abbas instructed Shtayyeh to remain in office until a new cabinet is formed.
On Negotiations Possibility
Palestine is ready for negotiations on the final status with Israel as part of an international peace conference, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Palestine has formulated a political vision and prepared a 'road map' that was endorsed by the six Arab states and submitted to the United States, the European Union and the UN Security Council. It is based on a comprehensive political solution that includes ending Israel's presence in the Gaza Strip," Abbas said.
The initiative suggests "entering into negotiations on the final status with the Israeli side within the framework of an international peace conference in accordance with a specific time schedule and developing a regional security mechanism," the president said.