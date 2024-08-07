Israel's Decision Against Palestinian State Contradicts Two-State Principle - Abbas

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/israels-decision-against-palestinian-state-contradicts-two-state-principle---abbas-1119664429.html

The resolution of the Israeli parliament opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank violates international law and all previously signed agreements and contradicts the two-state principle, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik.

He emphasized that this vote "contradicts the two-state principle adopted by the United Nations and world powers and the very fact that the State of Palestine is a full participant in more than a hundred international organizations and agreements."Palestine is grateful and highly appreciates the call of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on the world's parliaments to denounce the Israeli lawmakers' decision, Abbas added. Palestine will continue its work in the United Nations, he also said. The president also expressed gratitude to the 149 countries that had recognized Palestine and called on those states that had not yet recognized the country to do so. On July 18, the Israeli parliament approved, by a majority vote of 68 out of 120 members, a resolution against the creation of a Palestinian state on the territory of the West Bank. The resolution states, among other things, that the establishment of the Palestinian state would threaten the existence of Israel and its people and lead to an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilization in the region.On General Elections Timing General elections in the Palestinian territories will not take place until Israel ensures the participation of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik.Israel is preventing this, so Palestine decided to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections, the president said.This will be the realization of the legitimate right of Palestine's fellow citizens living there to run and elect their representatives, Abbas concluded.A general election was slated to take place in Palestine in 2021 but was rescheduled after Israel decided to ban holding it in East Jerusalem, which, according to the UN resolution, is set to become the Palestinian state's capital.In mid-March, Abbas appointed a prominent economist and his former adviser, Mohammad Mustafa, as the new prime minister and instructed him to form a government. Prior to that, Mustafa was the chair and co-president of the Palestine Investment Fund.In late February, former Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh submitted a letter of resignation to Abbas following reports about negotiations between Palestinian political parties and movements on the formation of a new cabinet. Abbas instructed Shtayyeh to remain in office until a new cabinet is formed.On Negotiations PossibilityPalestine is ready for negotiations on the final status with Israel as part of an international peace conference, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik.The initiative suggests "entering into negotiations on the final status with the Israeli side within the framework of an international peace conference in accordance with a specific time schedule and developing a regional security mechanism," the president said.

