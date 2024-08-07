International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/israels-decision-against-palestinian-state-contradicts-two-state-principle---abbas-1119664429.html
Israel's Decision Against Palestinian State Contradicts Two-State Principle - Abbas
Israel's Decision Against Palestinian State Contradicts Two-State Principle - Abbas
Sputnik International
The resolution of the Israeli parliament opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank violates international law and all previously signed agreements and contradicts the two-state principle, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik.
2024-08-07T07:08+0000
2024-08-07T07:08+0000
world
mahmoud abbas
israel
palestine
east jerusalem
the united nations (un)
knesset
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119664761_0:53:3138:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_b130eb1821338f9a752042acc72620a6.jpg
He emphasized that this vote "contradicts the two-state principle adopted by the United Nations and world powers and the very fact that the State of Palestine is a full participant in more than a hundred international organizations and agreements."Palestine is grateful and highly appreciates the call of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on the world's parliaments to denounce the Israeli lawmakers' decision, Abbas added. Palestine will continue its work in the United Nations, he also said. The president also expressed gratitude to the 149 countries that had recognized Palestine and called on those states that had not yet recognized the country to do so. On July 18, the Israeli parliament approved, by a majority vote of 68 out of 120 members, a resolution against the creation of a Palestinian state on the territory of the West Bank. The resolution states, among other things, that the establishment of the Palestinian state would threaten the existence of Israel and its people and lead to an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilization in the region.On General Elections Timing General elections in the Palestinian territories will not take place until Israel ensures the participation of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik.Israel is preventing this, so Palestine decided to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections, the president said.This will be the realization of the legitimate right of Palestine's fellow citizens living there to run and elect their representatives, Abbas concluded.A general election was slated to take place in Palestine in 2021 but was rescheduled after Israel decided to ban holding it in East Jerusalem, which, according to the UN resolution, is set to become the Palestinian state's capital.In mid-March, Abbas appointed a prominent economist and his former adviser, Mohammad Mustafa, as the new prime minister and instructed him to form a government. Prior to that, Mustafa was the chair and co-president of the Palestine Investment Fund.In late February, former Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh submitted a letter of resignation to Abbas following reports about negotiations between Palestinian political parties and movements on the formation of a new cabinet. Abbas instructed Shtayyeh to remain in office until a new cabinet is formed.On Negotiations PossibilityPalestine is ready for negotiations on the final status with Israel as part of an international peace conference, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik.The initiative suggests "entering into negotiations on the final status with the Israeli side within the framework of an international peace conference in accordance with a specific time schedule and developing a regional security mechanism," the president said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/was-israeli-escalation-in-middle-east-pre-planned-1119652590.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/america-will-lose-everything-if-it-continues-to-back-israeli-depravity--analyst-1119618297.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/netanyahu-has-no-intention-to-reach-ceasefire-1119464537.html
israel
palestine
east jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119664761_375:0:3106:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_99f0c9f56c4050a47ee0a7cbd16e236d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-palestine conflict, mahmoud abbas, palestine-israel conflict, israeli arab conflict, palestine elections, gaza elections
israel-palestine conflict, mahmoud abbas, palestine-israel conflict, israeli arab conflict, palestine elections, gaza elections

Israel's Decision Against Palestinian State Contradicts Two-State Principle - Abbas

07:08 GMT 07.08.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankPalestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resolution of the Israeli parliament opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank violates international law and all previously signed agreements and contradicts the two-state principle, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik.
He emphasized that this vote "contradicts the two-state principle adopted by the United Nations and world powers and the very fact that the State of Palestine is a full participant in more than a hundred international organizations and agreements."
"The vote in Israel’s Knesset is a flagrant violation of international law and all previously signed agreements that form the basis for a political settlement of the Middle East conflict," Abbas said.
Palestine is grateful and highly appreciates the call of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on the world's parliaments to denounce the Israeli lawmakers' decision, Abbas added.
Palestine will continue its work in the United Nations, he also said.

"We will continue our work in the UN aimed at obtaining full membership in the organization and recognition of Palestinian statehood by new countries. We will also continue our diplomatic and legal efforts to cease the occupation of the Palestinian territories in East Jerusalem," Abbas said.

The president also expressed gratitude to the 149 countries that had recognized Palestine and called on those states that had not yet recognized the country to do so.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2024
Analysis
Was Israeli Escalation in Middle East Pre-Planned?
5 August, 23:37 GMT
"Such a step would be the support for the right of the Palestinian people to determine their own future and for peace based on the two-state solution," he said.
On July 18, the Israeli parliament approved, by a majority vote of 68 out of 120 members, a resolution against the creation of a Palestinian state on the territory of the West Bank. The resolution states, among other things, that the establishment of the Palestinian state would threaten the existence of Israel and its people and lead to an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilization in the region.

On General Elections Timing

General elections in the Palestinian territories will not take place until Israel ensures the participation of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Sputnik.
"Our position on the elections in Palestine is clear. We have repeatedly called for them to be held and we still plan to hold them, if we can do so in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem," Abbas said.
Israel is preventing this, so Palestine decided to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections, the president said.

"Israel is preventing this, and therefore we decided to postpone the presidential and parliamentary elections until the moment when our citizens in Jerusalem will participate in them, since East Jerusalem is an integral part of the State of Palestine and its capital," Abbas said.

A US flag is seen through a hole torn in an Israel national flag, as they wave in the wind at a horse ranch, near the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2024
Analysis
America Will ‘Lose Everything’ if it Continues to Back Israeli Depravity – Analyst
3 August, 03:31 GMT
This will be the realization of the legitimate right of Palestine's fellow citizens living there to run and elect their representatives, Abbas concluded.
A general election was slated to take place in Palestine in 2021 but was rescheduled after Israel decided to ban holding it in East Jerusalem, which, according to the UN resolution, is set to become the Palestinian state's capital.
In mid-March, Abbas appointed a prominent economist and his former adviser, Mohammad Mustafa, as the new prime minister and instructed him to form a government. Prior to that, Mustafa was the chair and co-president of the Palestine Investment Fund.
In late February, former Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh submitted a letter of resignation to Abbas following reports about negotiations between Palestinian political parties and movements on the formation of a new cabinet. Abbas instructed Shtayyeh to remain in office until a new cabinet is formed.

On Negotiations Possibility

Palestine is ready for negotiations on the final status with Israel as part of an international peace conference, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Palestine has formulated a political vision and prepared a 'road map' that was endorsed by the six Arab states and submitted to the United States, the European Union and the UN Security Council. It is based on a comprehensive political solution that includes ending Israel's presence in the Gaza Strip," Abbas said.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses lawmakers in the Knesset, Israel's parliament - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.07.2024
Analysis
Netanyahu Has No Intention To Reach Ceasefire
22 July, 23:12 GMT
The initiative suggests "entering into negotiations on the final status with the Israeli side within the framework of an international peace conference in accordance with a specific time schedule and developing a regional security mechanism," the president said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала