Biden Says He's 'Not at All' Confident Peaceful Power Transfer Will Happen if Trump Loses

US President Joe Biden told CBS he isn't confident a peaceful transfer of power will occur in January 2025 if Donald Trump loses the election.
"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," said Biden in a preview released on Wednesday. The response came after Biden was asked if he thought a peaceful transfer of power would happen if Donald Trump lost the presidential election. Initially, Biden misspoke and said that that he wouldn't be confident about a peaceful power transfer if Trump won the election - but immediately corrected himself.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told CBS he isn't confident a peaceful transfer of power will occur in January 2025 if Donald Trump loses the election.
"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," said Biden in a preview released on Wednesday.
The response came after Biden was asked if he thought a peaceful transfer of power would happen if Donald Trump lost the presidential election
. Initially, Biden misspoke and said that that he wouldn't be confident about a peaceful power transfer if Trump
won the election - but immediately corrected himself.
"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it: all that stuff about 'if we lose, it'll be a blood bath' . . .you can't love your country only when you win," Biden added.
The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5.