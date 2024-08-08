International
Biden Says He's 'Not at All' Confident Peaceful Power Transfer Will Happen if Trump Loses
US President Joe Biden told CBS he isn't confident a peaceful transfer of power will occur in January 2025 if Donald Trump loses the election.
"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," said Biden in a preview released on Wednesday. The response came after Biden was asked if he thought a peaceful transfer of power would happen if Donald Trump lost the presidential election. Initially, Biden misspoke and said that that he wouldn't be confident about a peaceful power transfer if Trump won the election - but immediately corrected himself.
Biden Says He's 'Not at All' Confident Peaceful Power Transfer Will Happen if Trump Loses

03:34 GMT 08.08.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told CBS he isn't confident a peaceful transfer of power will occur in January 2025 if Donald Trump loses the election.
"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," said Biden in a preview released on Wednesday.
The response came after Biden was asked if he thought a peaceful transfer of power would happen if Donald Trump lost the presidential election. Initially, Biden misspoke and said that that he wouldn't be confident about a peaceful power transfer if Trump won the election - but immediately corrected himself.

"He means what he says. We don't take him seriously. He means it: all that stuff about 'if we lose, it'll be a blood bath' . . .you can't love your country only when you win," Biden added.

The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5.

