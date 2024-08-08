https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/biden-says-hes-not-at-all-confident-peaceful-power-transfer-will-happen-if-trump-loses-1119674886.html

Biden Says He's 'Not at All' Confident Peaceful Power Transfer Will Happen if Trump Loses

US President Joe Biden told CBS he isn't confident a peaceful transfer of power will occur in January 2025 if Donald Trump loses the election.

"If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," said Biden in a preview released on Wednesday. The response came after Biden was asked if he thought a peaceful transfer of power would happen if Donald Trump lost the presidential election. Initially, Biden misspoke and said that that he wouldn't be confident about a peaceful power transfer if Trump won the election - but immediately corrected himself.

