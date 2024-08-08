https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/idf-claims-they-eliminate-senior-hamas-official-in-gaza-strip-1119678178.html

IDF Claims They Eliminate Senior Hamas Official in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday in a joint statement with the Israel Security Agency (ISA) that they had eliminated a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip allegedly to be involved in attacks on the West Bank.

"On July 24th, during a joint IDF and ISA activity, a location in which the senior Hamas terrorist Nael Sakhl operated was struck in the Gaza Strip. Several days following the strike, intelligence was received, indicating that he was eliminated. For over a decade, Nael operated in Hamas' 'West Bank Headquarters', an organization responsible for directing terror activities in Judea and Samaria [Israeli name for the West Bank]," the IDF said on Telegram. The IDF added that Sakhl had financed and supplied weapons to "terrorist cells" that promoted terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers in the West Bank. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took more than 200 hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In retaliation, the IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 39,600, according to the enclave's health ministry.

