'Targeted Harassment': Scott Ritter Blasts Raid on His Home as US Gov 'Fishing Expedition'

The recent raid carried out on the New York home of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter was another chapter in the US government's harassment campaign against him and his family, he told Sputnik.

2024-08-08

The recent raid carried out on the New York home of former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter was another chapter in the US government's harassment campaign against him and his family, he told Sputnik."It's a fishing expedition. It's harassment," Ritter told Radio Sputnik's Critical Hour on Thursday, noting that the US government's end goal is to discredit him in the eyes of the public as he continually works to shed light on US policy.Within the more than two dozen boxes that were carried out of Ritter's home were documents that substantiated his findings that Iraq never had weapons of mass destruction, a key claim that encouraged the US to undertake its invasion of the Middle Eastern nation in 2003."This is the archive that backs up my allegations, my assertions that Iraq didn't have weapons of mass destruction, that the US policies ... that accused Iraq of such were premised on a lie. It's an archive that I was relying upon to write a book that's in draft form right now, and they seized that archive," Ritter told show hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon, adding that the confiscation of those documents were out of the scope of the search warrant. Touching on how the legal system has outlined that sharing a viewpoint with a foreign government does not equate the status of foreign agent, Ritter recalled he had told one of the agents on the scene that his "main premise is stopping a nuclear war" and less about throwing his support behind another government."My main premise is to, you know, support diplomacy over militarism, to promote dialogue instead of confrontation, you know, and to promote arms control instead of an arms race," he said. "If this is a crime in America, then convict me and throw the key away. But it's not.Having acted as a journalist for some 20 years now, Ritter has published works in numerous publications that include the Washington Post and the New York Times. Ritter told Nixon that he's no different than any other journalist being paid for their work."But they're trying to twist this into somehow saying that I am in the employ of the Russian government, and that I am acting on instructions from the Russian government. The good news is that nothing they seized will back up these assertions. The bad news is I don't think it matters," he said."This is harassment designed to silence me. It's designed to intimidate me. And for everybody listening, understand this is a frontal assault on the Constitution of the United States," Ritter stressed. "A frontal assault on free speech. A frontal assault on the free press.""Free speech isn't free if when you execute your right to speak freely, you get raided by the FBI. And a free press cannot exist if, carrying out your journalistic duties, you are accused because of the position you take of, you know, working for an entity because these positions have to clash with the official policy objectives of the United States."Asked if the raid was tied to the June seizure of his passport or a recent event he attended in New York to discuss his latest work and efforts to encourage an ease of tension between the US and Russia, the former intelligence officer admitted "they're all connected."Ritter detailed he had planned additional trips to Russia later this year that would help to gain information that would help "empower the American audience about, you know, the reality of Russia and the danger of American policy.""The United States government did not want any of these trips to happen. They seized my passport and now they're just extending the harassment," he said. "They fear what I'm doing, and they fear what we are doing and this is what happens when governments get afraid of their own citizens. Citizens who, again, I remind everybody, are simply executing their rights of free speech and, as a journalist, my participation in the free press.""And, therefore, as an American citizen, it is my duty to speak out and shine a light on where I think my government is going wrong so that we, the people, can take corrective action and get the government back on track because the government serves us, we don't serve the government."

