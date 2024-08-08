International
US support for Kiev, even if the Democratic Party wins the upcoming presidential election, could be reduced in case of a large-scale armed conflict between Israel and Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Mick Ryan, a retired Australian army major general, said on Thursday.
US Aid to Kiev May Be Cut in Case of Israel-Hezbollah Escalation - Ex-Australian General

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US support for Kiev, even if the Democratic Party wins the upcoming presidential election, could be reduced in case of a large-scale armed conflict between Israel and Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Mick Ryan, a retired Australian army major general, said on Thursday.
"In fact, even if Democrats triumph, Ukraine could see U.S. support dip, depending on what happens in other parts of the world," Ryan said in an article for the Foreign Policy magazine, adding that "if conflicts in the Middle East expand, it will only further drain Ukraine of resources and attention — particularly if Israel's war with Hezbollah heats up."
A full-scale conflict between Hezbollah and Israel would require almost the same types of artillery, anti-aircraft weapons, as well as NATO 155mm ammunition, tank ammunition, and precision air-dropped bombs that Ukraine needs, he said.
"Expanded fighting with Iran or the Houthis might eat up similar provisions," Ryan added.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border escalated after Israel started hostilities in Gaza in October 2023. Israel carried out dual assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in Beirut and Tehran, respectively, last week. Iran and Hezbollah are expected to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel. NBC News reported, citing an unnamed Israeli official, that the Jewish state was preparing for a potential prolonged attack by both Hamas and Hezbollah, keen to avenge the deaths of their leaders.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
