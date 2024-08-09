How Many Military Bases Does the US Have in the Middle East?
As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise amid fears of an escalation between Israel and Iran, the world’s self-proclaimed peacekeeper - the US - announced the deployment of more of troops to the region.
The goal of this move is ostensibly to help protect the extensive network of military installations and assets the US controls in the Middle East.
While the Pentagon is generally reluctant to disclose the exact number of military bases in the Middle East, publicly available data and investigations by media suggest that the US controls at least 64 installations in the region, though it is difficult to confirm if all of them are active.
Here is a brief list of some of the more notable of US military facilities in the Middle East:
Turkiye – Izmir Air Base, Incirlik Air Base. These facilities allow the US to maintain fighter and refueling aircraft in the region; Incirlik Air Base also houses a number of US tactical nuclear weapons.
Saudi Arabia – Prince Sultan Air Base. Over 2,000 US military personnel are stationed to provide air defense in the country and maintain US warplanes.
UAE – Al Dhafra Air Base, which allows the US warplanes to conduct combat and reconnaissance missions as well as to deploy tanker planes for midair refueling.
Bahrain – Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the base of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.
Qatar - Al Udeid Air Base, serves as forward headquarters of the US Central Command and headquarters of the US Air Forces Central Command.
Jordan – Tower 22, Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Joint Training Center Jordan. Over 3,000 US military personnel are deployed ostensibly to combat terrorist threats in the region, though their presence near the border with Syria gives rise to speculations about possible cross-border operations.
Iraq – the US continues to occupy and operate a number of bases, such as the Al Asad Airbase and Al Harir Airbase despite efforts by the Iraqi government to evict the US Armed Forces from Iraqi soil.
Syria – Al-Tanf, about 900 US military personnel are illegally deployed in Syria under the pretext of combating terrorist threat in the country, though 45th US President Donald Trump did openly admit that Washington’s real target was Syrian oil.
Egypt – Task Force Sinai, a regiment-sized US military contingent maintained in the Sinai Peninsula under the pretext of peacekeeping operations.
Israel – Site 512, a radar base supposedly used by the US to track ballistic missile threats.
Kuwait - Camp Arifjan, Camp Buehring, Camp Spearhead, Camp Patriot.
Oman - Thumrait Air Base, helps US facilitate logistical and refueling operations.