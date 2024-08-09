https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/israel-launches-above-below-ground-operation-in-gazas-khan-yunis-1119691089.html

Israel Launches 'Above, Below-Ground' Operation in Gaza's Khan Yunis

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that it had launched an operation in the area of the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis in an effort to degrade Hamas' capabilities across the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, the IDF ordered an urgent evacuation from the eastern areas of Khan Yunis. The military said that the measure was provoked by a rocket launch from the city. The operation will proceed "both above and below ground" in order to eliminate Hamas fighters and locate their weaponry and infrastructure. "Alongside the operational activity, the IAF [Israeli air force] struck more than 30 Hamas terror targets in Khan Yunis including weapons storage facilities and terrorist gathering areas. Furthermore, a number of terrorists, including terrorists at the tactical level who planned and carried out mortar and sniper fire attacks toward IDF troops and the State of Israel, were eliminated in the strikes," the Israeli military added. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, Hamas fighters penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military and civilians and taking more than 200 people hostage. According to Israeli authorities, about 1,200 people were killed in the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip, which included strikes on civilian targets. Israel announced a complete blockade of the enclave, cutting off supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has reached almost 39,700, with more than 91,700 injured.

