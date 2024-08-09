International
Ukraine's Incursion Into Russia's Kursk Region Puts EU Energy Stability at Risk – Activist
Ukraine's Incursion Into Russia's Kursk Region Puts EU Energy Stability at Risk – Activist
Sputnik International
The Kiev regime’s attack into Russia’s Kursk region, where the Sudzha gas transfer and measuring station is located, may have far-reaching repercussions for the EU, Endre Simo, the president of the Hungarian Community for Peace, tells Sputnik.
“The penetration of Ukrainian troops into the territory of Russia with American encouragement” and their potential occupation of the Sudzha station could “sensitively affect [EU members] Hungary and Slovakia,” Simo says.The possible development could threaten “to cut both countries off from Russian gas coming through the pipeline, similar to the shutdown of Russian oil coming through the Druzhba pipeline from Ukraine,” he warns.Given Hungary and Slovakia’s dependence on Russian energy carriers, it is possible that in the aforementioned worst-case scenario, “the Ukrainians will force us [Budapest and Bratislava] to political and military concessions, which we cannot avoid without risking our energy supply, and our economic stability,” the activist stresses.In the event of a potential seizure of the Sudzha station by the Kiev regime, “I do not think it is out of the question that the Hungarian government will give in and possibly withdraw from the veto it raised against the European Union's latest financial and military aid to Ukraine,” the activist concludes.The Sudzha station remains the only entry point for Russian natural gas into the Ukrainian gas transmission system for onward transport to Europe. The Russian energy giant Gazprom has meanwhile confirmed it continues to supply gas for Europe via the facility.
Ukraine's Incursion Into Russia's Kursk Region Puts EU Energy Stability at Risk – Activist

Subscribe
The Kiev regime’s attack into Russia’s Kursk region, where the Sudzha gas transfer and measuring station is located, may have far-reaching repercussions for the EU, Endre Simo, the president of the Hungarian Community for Peace, tells Sputnik.
“The penetration of Ukrainian troops into the territory of Russia with American encouragement” and their potential occupation of the Sudzha station could “sensitively affect [EU members] Hungary and Slovakia,” Simo says.
The possible development could threaten “to cut both countries off from Russian gas coming through the pipeline, similar to the shutdown of Russian oil coming through the Druzhba pipeline from Ukraine,” he warns.
Given Hungary and Slovakia’s dependence on Russian energy carriers, it is possible that in the aforementioned worst-case scenario, “the Ukrainians will force us [Budapest and Bratislava] to political and military concessions, which we cannot avoid without risking our energy supply, and our economic stability,” the activist stresses.
“This does not necessarily mean that Budapest and Bratislava would revise their peace policy and join the pro-war NATO and EU allies, but they could be forced to make concessions that they have been able to avoid so far,” Simo adds.

In the event of a potential seizure of the Sudzha station by the Kiev regime, “I do not think it is out of the question that the Hungarian government will give in and possibly withdraw from the veto it raised against the European Union's latest financial and military aid to Ukraine,” the activist concludes.
The Sudzha station remains the only entry point for Russian natural gas into the Ukrainian gas transmission system for onward transport to Europe. The Russian energy giant Gazprom has meanwhile confirmed it continues to supply gas for Europe via the facility.
