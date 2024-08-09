https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russian-rights-council-to-ask-intl-organizations-to-recognize-kursk-attacks-as-terrorism-1119694619.html

Russian Rights Council to Ask Int'l Organizations to Recognize Kursk Attacks as Terrorism

Russian Rights Council to Ask Int'l Organizations to Recognize Kursk Attacks as Terrorism

Sputnik International

Russia's Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights will appeal to international organizations to recognize Kiev's actions in Russia's Kursk Region as terrorist, its head Valery Fadeyev said on Friday.

2024-08-09T14:19+0000

2024-08-09T14:19+0000

2024-08-09T14:19+0000

russia

oleg fadeyev

russia

kiev

kursk

kursk region

valery gerasimov

geneva convention

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/09/1119694913_0:38:3506:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_acb7a7517c765505a6864ba5a4f2f135.jpg

"I am preparing an appeal to the relevant international organizations, including human rights organizations, with a demand to recognize the terrorist nature of the actions of the Kiev regime in the Kursk Region," Fadeyev said in a post on the council's Telegram channel. Civilian casualties among the region's population are not accidents, but cold-blooded murders, the council's head also said. The Geneva Convention directly prohibits targeting the civilian population and facilities, therefore the actions of the Ukrainian military qualify as violations of the Geneva Convention and war crimes, he said. Commenting on the Kursk Region attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He also said that Ukrainian troops had shelled Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/watch-russian-su-34-jet-drops-fab-3000-bomb-to-devastate-ukrainian-positions-1119693320.html

russia

kiev

kursk

kursk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kursk terrorist attack, ukrainian attack in kursk, russia's kursk region invasion, ukraine invades kursk, what's happening in kursk region