LIVE: Russia Hosts Event to Mark 80 Years of Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Forces Neutralize Ukrainian Armored Columns Near Kursk With Artillery & Lancet Drones
Russian forces in southern Kursk Region destroyed five Stryker APCs near Yuzhnoye and a military column, including a tank and four APCs, near Martynovka, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The ministry stated that they are continuing to repel Ukrainian invasion attempts.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing the destruction of Ukrainian armored vehicles and personnel by guided missiles and artillery in the border area of the Kursk region. The footage shows army aviation helicopter crews destroying armored vehicles and personnel with guided missiles and artillery fire as the enemy's combat equipment took cover in a forested area.Additionally, the ministry published a video of a Ukrainian tank and armored vehicle being destroyed by Lancet drones in the border area of the Kursk region.On the morning of August 6, Ukrainian units numbering up to 1,000 troops attempted to seize a portion of the Sudzhansky district in the Kursk region. According to the Ministry of Defense, over two days, they lost 660 soldiers and 82 units of armored vehicles, including eight tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers (BTRs), six infantry fighting vehicles (BMPs), and 55 other armored vehicles.According to the Investigative Committee, during the attempted invasion, several dozen Russian civilians, as well as military personnel, were injured. Acting Deputy Governor of the Kursk region Andrey Belostotsky reported that four people were killed, and the number of injured children has increased to nine.
09:50 GMT 09.08.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, a view shows a strike of a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone on a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle used by Ukrainian troops in the border area of the Russia's Kursk Region.
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, a view shows a strike of a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone on a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle used by Ukrainian troops in the border area of the Russia's Kursk Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2024
Russian forces in southern Kursk Region destroyed five Stryker APCs near Yuzhnoye and a military column, including a tank and four APCs, near Martynovka, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The ministry stated that they are continuing to repel Ukrainian invasion attempts.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing the destruction of Ukrainian armored vehicles and personnel by guided missiles and artillery in the border area of the Kursk region. The footage shows army aviation helicopter crews destroying armored vehicles and personnel with guided missiles and artillery fire as the enemy's combat equipment took cover in a forested area.
Additionally, the ministry published a video of a Ukrainian tank and armored vehicle being destroyed by Lancet drones in the border area of the Kursk region.
On the morning of August 6, Ukrainian units numbering up to 1,000 troops attempted to seize a portion of the Sudzhansky district in the Kursk region. According to the Ministry of Defense, over two days, they lost 660 soldiers and 82 units of armored vehicles, including eight tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers (BTRs), six infantry fighting vehicles (BMPs), and 55 other armored vehicles.
According to the Investigative Committee, during the attempted invasion, several dozen Russian civilians, as well as military personnel, were injured. Acting Deputy Governor of the Kursk region Andrey Belostotsky reported that four people were killed, and the number of injured children has increased to nine.
