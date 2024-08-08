https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/russian-forces-eliminate-hundreds-of-ukrainian-soldiers-in-kursk-region-1119677873.html

Russian Forces Eliminate Hundreds of Ukrainian Soldiers in Kursk Region

The Sever Battlegroup and Federal Security Services (FSB) continue to destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) units in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts of the Kursk region, which directly border Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defense.

"Throughout the day, border defense units, in coordination with border guards, reinforcement units, and incoming reserves, have successfully prevented enemy advances through airstrikes, missile forces, and artillery fire," the ministry reported.Russian forces struck detected concentrations of militants and UAF equipment, thwarting attempts by individual units to penetrate deeper into the Kursk region.Additionally, airstrikes were conducted against advancing Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy region.Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk direction, Kiev has lost 660 soldiers and 82 pieces of armored equipment, including eight tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers, six infantry fighting vehicles, 55 armored combat vehicles, and one engineering vehicle.In the past 24 hours alone, the UAF has lost up to 400 personnel and 32 armored vehicles, including a tank, four armored personnel carriers, three infantry fighting vehicles, and 24 Kozak armored combat vehicles.The situation in the Kursk region escalated on the morning of August 6 when Ukrainian units, numbering up to a thousand troops, attempted to seize a portion of the Sudzhansky district.During a briefing with President Vladimir Putin, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported that Russian forces halted the UAF's advance into Russian territory.As a result of Ukrainian attacks, at least four people have died. Additionally, several dozen Russian civilians, including children and military personnel, were injured. Approximately three thousand local residents were evacuated from the border areas.The Investigative Committee has initiated criminal proceedings on charges of terrorism, murder, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, and attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

