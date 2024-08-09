https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russian-forces-continue-to-repel-attempted-invasion-by-ukrainian-troops-1119690176.html

Russian Forces Continue to Repel Ukraine's Attempted Invasion of Kursk Region

Earlier in the day, the Russian army's Sever (North) battlegroup and the approaching reserves prevented attempts by Ukrainian forces to raid deep into Russian territory.

The Russian armed forces continue to tackle the Kiev regime’s attempted invasion of Russia’s Kursk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has said in a statement.Earlier on Friday, the Russian forces, including those from the Sever (North) battle group, inflicted fire damage on Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the areas of Darino, Gogolevka, Melovoy, Nikolsky settlements, and the western outskirts of Sudzha, according to the MoD. In the Yuzhny area, the Russian combat aviation destroyed five Ukrainian Stryker armored personnel carriers, while in the settlement of Martynovka, Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian column comprising a tank, four armored personnel carriers and a Kozak armored combat vehicle.Russian warplanes and missile forces have meanwhile defeated Ukrainian reserves on the territory of the Sumy region.During the day, Ukrainian losses amounted to more than 280 militants and 27 armored vehicles, including four tanks, five armored personnel carriers, 18 armored combat vehicles, as well as six vehicles, a 155 mm M777 howitzer, a 155 mm self-propelled artillery "Krab" and a 152 mm D-20 gun.In total, during the fighting in the Kursk region, the enemy lost up to 945 military personnel and 102 armored vehicles, including 12 tanks, 17 armored personnel carriers, six infantry fighting vehicles, 67 armored combat vehicles, as well as 12 vehicles, two self-propelled fire launchers of the Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile system, and three field artillery guns, per the MoD.On Tuesday, the MoD said that Ukrainian forces had launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk region. The next day, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russia’s air, missile and artillery strikes had prevented about 1,000 Ukrainian troops from advancing deep into Russian territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, underscored that the Kiev regime had undertaken another large-scale provocation and was firing indiscriminately at civilian targets as well.

