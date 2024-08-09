https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/watch-russian-su-34-jet-drops-fab-3000-bomb-to-devastate-ukrainian-positions-1119693320.html

Watch: Russian Su-34 Jet Drops FAB-3000 Bomb to Devastate Ukrainian Positions

Russian military forces struck Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region with a three-ton aerial bomb, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

Russian military forces struck Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region with a three-ton aerial bomb, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.The strike was carried out using a FAB-3000 bomb equipped with a universal planning and correction module.After reconnaissance confirmed the destruction of the targets, the crew safely returned to their base.Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian missile forces and aviation likewise struck Ukrainian reserves in the region. "Additionally, strikes by aviation and missile forces targeted the enemy's reserves in the Sumy region," the Russian military department stated.

