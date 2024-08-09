https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/watch-russian-su-34-jet-drops-fab-3000-bomb-to-devastate-ukrainian-positions-1119693320.html
Watch: Russian Su-34 Jet Drops FAB-3000 Bomb to Devastate Ukrainian Positions
2024-08-09
Russian military forces struck Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region with a three-ton aerial bomb, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.
Russian military forces struck Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region with a three-ton aerial bomb, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.The strike was carried out using a FAB-3000 bomb equipped with a universal planning and correction module.After reconnaissance confirmed the destruction of the targets, the crew safely returned to their base.Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian missile forces and aviation likewise struck Ukrainian reserves in the region. "Additionally, strikes by aviation and missile forces targeted the enemy's reserves in the Sumy region," the Russian military department stated.
Watch: Russian Su-34 Jet Drops FAB-3000 Bomb to Devastate Ukrainian Positions
Earlier today, Russia's Ministry of Defense also reported air and missile strikes on Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy region.
Russian military forces struck Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region with a three-ton aerial bomb, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.
"A Su-34 multi-role supersonic fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Forces struck a concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and military equipment at a temporary deployment site in one of the districts of the Sumy region, bordering the Kursk region," the ministry stated.
The strike was carried out using a FAB-3000 bomb
equipped with a universal planning and correction module.
After reconnaissance confirmed the destruction of the targets, the crew safely returned to their base.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian missile forces and aviation likewise struck Ukrainian reserves in the region
.
"Additionally, strikes by aviation and missile forces targeted the enemy's reserves in the Sumy region," the Russian military department stated.