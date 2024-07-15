International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240715/russia-to-boost-strike-range-of-fab-3000-aerial-bombs-with-advanced-planning-modules-1119379228.html
Russia to Boost Strike Range of FAB-3000 Aerial Bombs With Advanced Planning Modules
Russia to Boost Strike Range of FAB-3000 Aerial Bombs With Advanced Planning Modules
Sputnik International
Russian specialists are working on the upgrade for the 3-ton aerial bomb, according to a statement from state corporation Rostec.
2024-07-15T12:43+0000
2024-07-15T12:44+0000
military
sergey chemezov
russia
rostec
russian ministry of defense
fab bombs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117692075_0:0:1013:571_1920x0_80_0_0_563a856a5658a7561c53359631f8229f.png
"The three-ton aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UPMC) developed by Tactical Missiles Corporation has become an even more formidable weapon. It combines powerful destructive force with high accuracy. Currently, work is underway on an improved version of the modules, which will significantly increase the range of the munitions," said the state corporation.Rostec's CEO, Sergey Chemezov, noted that munitions with UPMC have high effectiveness, and "the unguided bombs and planning modules themselves cost a fraction of guided munitions of the same class."The universal planning and correction module is used on various types of aerial bombs, allowing the execution of flight missions without entering the enemy air defense zone. Russian Aerospace Forces use aerial bombs equipped with UMPC in the special military operation zone.In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the launch of mass production of three-ton high-explosive aerial bombs FAB-3000. Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov told RIA Novosti that the bomb has such destructive power that it can be used to storm heavily fortified areas, and new technologies will make it nearly a precision weapon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/watch-russian-forces-pound-new-york-in-donbass-with-fab-3000-guided-bomb-1119203142.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117692075_23:0:974:713_1920x0_80_0_0_9f2ed08f723116d0ace1b8b9764bae86.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian armed forces, fab-3000, fab bombs, russian airspace forces, bombs modernization
russia, russian armed forces, fab-3000, fab bombs, russian airspace forces, bombs modernization

Russia to Boost Strike Range of FAB-3000 Aerial Bombs With Advanced Planning Modules

12:43 GMT 15.07.2024 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 15.07.2024)
© Photo : Russian Defense MinistryThe process of assemblying FAB-3000 bombs at a military factory in Nizhny Novgorod. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video.
The process of assemblying FAB-3000 bombs at a military factory in Nizhny Novgorod. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2024
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
Subscribe
Russian specialists are working on the upgrade for the 3-ton aerial bomb, according to a statement from state corporation Rostec.
"The three-ton aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UPMC) developed by Tactical Missiles Corporation has become an even more formidable weapon. It combines powerful destructive force with high accuracy. Currently, work is underway on an improved version of the modules, which will significantly increase the range of the munitions," said the state corporation.
Rostec's CEO, Sergey Chemezov, noted that munitions with UPMC have high effectiveness, and "the unguided bombs and planning modules themselves cost a fraction of guided munitions of the same class."
Watch Russian forces pound New York with FAB-3000 guided bomb - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Forces Pound New York in Donbass With FAB-3000 Guided Bomb
1 July, 10:38 GMT
The universal planning and correction module is used on various types of aerial bombs, allowing the execution of flight missions without entering the enemy air defense zone. Russian Aerospace Forces use aerial bombs equipped with UMPC in the special military operation zone.
In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the launch of mass production of three-ton high-explosive aerial bombs FAB-3000. Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov told RIA Novosti that the bomb has such destructive power that it can be used to storm heavily fortified areas, and new technologies will make it nearly a precision weapon.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала