Russia to Boost Strike Range of FAB-3000 Aerial Bombs With Advanced Planning Modules
Russian specialists are working on the upgrade for the 3-ton aerial bomb, according to a statement from state corporation Rostec.
"The three-ton aerial bomb with a universal planning and correction module (UPMC) developed by Tactical Missiles Corporation has become an even more formidable weapon. It combines powerful destructive force with high accuracy. Currently, work is underway on an improved version of the modules, which will significantly increase the range of the munitions," said the state corporation.Rostec's CEO, Sergey Chemezov, noted that munitions with UPMC have high effectiveness, and "the unguided bombs and planning modules themselves cost a fraction of guided munitions of the same class."The universal planning and correction module is used on various types of aerial bombs, allowing the execution of flight missions without entering the enemy air defense zone. Russian Aerospace Forces use aerial bombs equipped with UMPC in the special military operation zone.In March, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the launch of mass production of three-ton high-explosive aerial bombs FAB-3000. Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov told RIA Novosti that the bomb has such destructive power that it can be used to storm heavily fortified areas, and new technologies will make it nearly a precision weapon.
