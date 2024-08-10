https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/belarus-intercepts-alleged-ukrainian-combat-drones-in-its-airspace---lukashenko-1119706175.html

Belarus Intercepts Alleged Ukrainian Combat Drones In Its Airspace - Lukashenko

Belarus Intercepts Alleged Ukrainian Combat Drones In Its Airspace - Lukashenko

Sputnik International

Belarus intercepted several alleged Ukrainian combat drones over its territory, while some of them were destroyed by Russian forces in the Russian airspace, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said on Saturday.

2024-08-10T09:46+0000

2024-08-10T09:46+0000

2024-08-10T09:46+0000

military

belarus

ukraine

russia

armed forces of ukraine

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

alexander lukashenko

drone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112089472_0:123:3072:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_7e7158eb7f87481b891e0454f31ad77b.jpg

"At 18:10 yesterday the Belarusian Air Forces were put on high alert. We call it number one readiness. These are air defense forces on duty. The fact is that (we suspect that this is not the first time) the Armed Forces of Ukraine have violated all rules of behavior and have incurred into Belarus’ airspace. It happened in the eastern direction, quite to us, near Kostyukovichi District," the president was quoted by Belarusian news agency BelTA as saying. The country's air defense forces were put on "full alert" to intercept the targets, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russia-downs-11-ukrainian-drones-over-kursk-belgorod-crimea-regions---mod-1119495517.html

belarus

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus intercepts, ukrainian combat drones, russian forces in the russian airspace