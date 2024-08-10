https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/belarus-intercepts-alleged-ukrainian-combat-drones-in-its-airspace---lukashenko-1119706175.html
Belarus Intercepts Alleged Ukrainian Combat Drones In Its Airspace - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
Belarus intercepted several alleged Ukrainian combat drones over its territory, while some of them were destroyed by Russian forces in the Russian airspace, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said on Saturday.
"At 18:10 yesterday the Belarusian Air Forces were put on high alert. We call it number one readiness. These are air defense forces on duty. The fact is that (we suspect that this is not the first time) the Armed Forces of Ukraine have violated all rules of behavior and have incurred into Belarus’ airspace. It happened in the eastern direction, quite to us, near Kostyukovichi District," the president was quoted by Belarusian news agency BelTA as saying. The country's air defense forces were put on "full alert" to intercept the targets, he added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarus intercepted several alleged Ukrainian combat drones over its territory, while some of them were destroyed by Russian forces in the Russian airspace, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said on Saturday.
"At 18:10 yesterday the Belarusian Air Forces were put on high alert. We call it number one readiness. These are air defense forces on duty. The fact is that (we suspect that this is not the first time) the Armed Forces of Ukraine
have violated all rules of behavior and have incurred into Belarus’ airspace. It happened in the eastern direction, quite to us, near Kostyukovichi District," the president was quoted by Belarusian news agency BelTA as saying.
The country's air defense forces were put on "full alert" to intercept the targets, he added.
"There were about a dozen of them. Jets and a helicopter were scrambled. The MLRS means were also put on high alert," Lukashenko said.