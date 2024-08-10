https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/houthi-missile-launcher-destroyed-in-yemen---centcom-1119704869.html

Houthi Missile Launcher Destroyed in Yemen - CENTCOM

Houthi Missile Launcher Destroyed in Yemen - CENTCOM

Sputnik International

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement it had destroyed a missile launcher, an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, which rules in northern Yemen, in Yemen, and two drones over the Red Sea.

2024-08-10T08:05+0000

2024-08-10T08:05+0000

2024-08-10T08:05+0000

military

yemen

red sea

middle east

us central command (centcom)

houthi

houthis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116240165_71:0:3415:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_e86f544988acfcaccf4711d8eba1b174.jpg

"In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi missile launcher and one uncrewed surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Additionally, USCENTCOM forces successfully destroyed two Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles over the Red Sea," according to the statement. It said the weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. The Houthis have increased their attacks following the Gaza conflict. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. Amid the Houthi attacks, some companies suspended shipments through the Red Sea. The attacks prompted the US to form a multinational coalition, which includes the UK among others, to protect shipping in the area of the Red Sea, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/us-carrier-fleets-cannot-end-houthi-threat-to-shipping-in-red-sea---commanding-admiral-1119673065.html

yemen

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi missile launcher, us central command, uncrewed surface vessel