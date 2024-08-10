International
Russian Forces Eliminate 15 Foreign Mercs With Thermobaric Weapons Near Sudzha in Kursk Region
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/russian-forces-take-control-of-martynovka-village-in-kursk-region---akhmat-special-forces-commander-1119705405.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Martynovka Village in Kursk Region - Akhmat Special Forces' Commander
Russian Forces Take Control of Martynovka Village in Kursk Region - Akhmat Special Forces' Commander
Sputnik International
Russian units backed by Akhmat special forces have taken control of the village of Martynovka near the city of Sudzha in the Russian region of Kursk, Akhmat special forces regiment commander Apti Alaudinov told Sputnik.
2024-08-10T08:46+0000
2024-08-10T08:46+0000
russia
russia
kursk
russian armed forces
kursk
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119273628_0:0:3301:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_102237ffd2c572158745c2e0e1ba1f0c.jpg
"Our [Russian] units, supported by Akhmat special forces, cleared the village of Martynovka this morning. We took it under full control," Alaudinov said. Martynovka is located northeast of Sudzha, where Russian forces have been fighting to oust Ukrainian troops from the border area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/watch-russian-aircraft-destroy-ukrainian-manpower-and-equipment-in-kursk-region--1119704354.html
russia
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119273628_288:0:3019:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f23190e09219ac27714a44e4fa0330a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, akhmat special forces, russian region of kursk
russian forces, akhmat special forces, russian region of kursk

Russian Forces Take Control of Martynovka Village in Kursk Region - Akhmat Special Forces' Commander

08:46 GMT 10.08.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman shoots a machine gun
A Russian serviceman shoots a machine gun - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
KURSK REGION, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian units backed by Akhmat special forces have taken control of the village of Martynovka near the city of Sudzha in the Russian region of Kursk, Akhmat special forces regiment commander Apti Alaudinov told Sputnik.
"Our [Russian] units, supported by Akhmat special forces, cleared the village of Martynovka this morning. We took it under full control," Alaudinov said.
Russian Aircraft Destroy Ukrainian Manpower and Equipment in Kursk Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch: Russian Aircraft Destroy Ukrainian Manpower and Equipment in Kursk Region
07:15 GMT
Martynovka is located northeast of Sudzha, where Russian forces have been fighting to oust Ukrainian troops from the border area.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала