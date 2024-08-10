https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/russian-forces-take-control-of-martynovka-village-in-kursk-region---akhmat-special-forces-commander-1119705405.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Martynovka Village in Kursk Region - Akhmat Special Forces' Commander

Sputnik International

Russian units backed by Akhmat special forces have taken control of the village of Martynovka near the city of Sudzha in the Russian region of Kursk, Akhmat special forces regiment commander Apti Alaudinov told Sputnik.

"Our [Russian] units, supported by Akhmat special forces, cleared the village of Martynovka this morning. We took it under full control," Alaudinov said. Martynovka is located northeast of Sudzha, where Russian forces have been fighting to oust Ukrainian troops from the border area.

