Why is Sudzha Gas Metering Station in Kursk Region a Crucial ‘Valve’ for Europe?
07:01 GMT 10.08.2024 (Updated: 07:16 GMT 10.08.2024)
© AP Photo / Sergei ChuzavkovRussia's Sudzha gas pumping station
The Kiev regime's attempted incursion into Kursk region which borders Ukraine in Russia’s western part has thrown the spotlight on Sudzha. This border town hosts a gas transfer and measuring station - the last remaining major gas supply line from Russia to the European Union.
Ukraine's attempted cross-border attack into Russia’s Kursk region indirectly targets not only countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria, which have continued to maintain energy transactions with Russia despite Western sanctions and depend on the Sudzha gas valve. Austria has remained a gateway for Russian gas going to Italy, Germany, and the Czech Republic.
The Sudzha gas metering station (GMS) is an operational shipping hub for gas that runs via a pipeline from Russia’s Siberian Urengoy gas field to Uzhgorod in Western Ukraine, on the border with Slovakia. It is in Slovakia that the gas pipeline branches off to the Czech Republic and Austria.
Gazprom supplied around 14.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) via Sudzha in 2023. This amounted to approximately 4.5% of EU consumption, and almost half of all Russian gas exports to Europe, as per Eurostat.
Since the beginning of the year, pumping has remained above 40 million cubic meters per day. • The main function of a gas metering station is to account for gas consumption and measure gas quality indicators.
Gas flow measurement is performed via two methods: variable pressure drop, and the more accurate ultrasonic method (based on measuring the propagation speed of ultrasonic waves in the gas flow).
The station contains a unit fitted with equipment for measuring gas flow (converters, pressure and temperature sensors, shut-off valves, etc.).
It incorporates an automated control system that collects, processes, and transmits data on gas parameters, and is responsible for the operation process and bookkeeping.
Gazprom continues to supply gas for transit via the Sudzha station, according to a statement from the company's official spokesperson. The volume on August 10 was 39.6 million cubic meters, which is slightly higher than that of the previous day.
Hungarian energy company MVM CEEnergy told Sputnik on Thursday that it receives gas from Russia uninterruptedly along several routes despite the current developments near the gas metering station in the Russian border town of Sudzha.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk Region. The next day, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the advance deep into Russian territory had been halted.
Commenting on the Kursk Region attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He also said that Ukrainian troops had shelled Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances.
The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces that attempted to invade Russia’s Kursk region continues, with Russian forces thwarting attempts by Ukrainian troops to move deeper into the territory, Russia's Ministry of Defense said on Friday.