https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/why-is-sudzha-gas-metering-station-in-kursk-region-a-crucial-valve-for-europe---1119703571.html

Why is Sudzha Gas Metering Station in Kursk Region a Crucial ‘Valve’ for Europe?

Why is Sudzha Gas Metering Station in Kursk Region a Crucial ‘Valve’ for Europe?

Sputnik International

What is the Sudzha Gas Metering Station in Kursk Region and why is it a crucial ‘valve’ for Europe?

2024-08-10T07:01+0000

2024-08-10T07:01+0000

2024-08-10T07:16+0000

russia

ukraine

russia

russian gas

kursk region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101979/28/1019792837_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_5f366b36c9b3ca8b9186d9b6a0b961be.jpg

Ukraine's attempted cross-border attack into Russia’s Kursk region indirectly targets not only countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria, which have continued to maintain energy transactions with Russia despite Western sanctions and depend on the Sudzha gas valve. Austria has remained a gateway for Russian gas going to Italy, Germany, and the Czech Republic. The Sudzha gas metering station (GMS) is an operational shipping hub for gas that runs via a pipeline from Russia’s Siberian Urengoy gas field to Uzhgorod in Western Ukraine, on the border with Slovakia. It is in Slovakia that the gas pipeline branches off to the Czech Republic and Austria. Gazprom continues to supply gas for transit via the Sudzha station, according to a statement from the company's official spokesperson. The volume on August 10 was 39.6 million cubic meters, which is slightly higher than that of the previous day. Hungarian energy company MVM CEEnergy told Sputnik on Thursday that it receives gas from Russia uninterruptedly along several routes despite the current developments near the gas metering station in the Russian border town of Sudzha.On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had launched an offensive to seize territory in the Kursk Region. The next day, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the advance deep into Russian territory had been halted.Commenting on the Kursk Region attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of launching a large-scale provocation. He also said that Ukrainian troops had shelled Russian regions indiscriminately, firing at civilian infrastructure and ambulances.The operation to destroy Ukrainian forces that attempted to invade Russia’s Kursk region continues, with Russian forces thwarting attempts by Ukrainian troops to move deeper into the territory, Russia's Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/ukraines-incursion-into-russias-kursk-region-puts-eu-energy-stability-at-risk--activist-1119694742.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russian-rights-council-to-ask-intl-organizations-to-recognize-kursk-attacks-as-terrorism-1119694619.html

russia

ukraine

kursk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

what is the sudzha gas metering station in kursk region, which countries get gas via sudzha, which countries still get gas from russia, who still buys russian gas, what pipeline goes through sudzha gas metering station, what s a gas metering station, kursk terrorist attack, ukrainian attack in kursk, russia's kursk region invasion, ukraine invades kursk, what's happening in kursk region