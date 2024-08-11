https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/amid-tense-us-china-relations-congressional-delegation-visits-taiwan-for-talks-1119721745.html

Amid Tense US-China Relations, Congressional Delegation Visits Taiwan for Talks

A delegation of four Democratic members of the US House of Representatives from the US Congress has arrived in Taiwan to meet with the island's authorities, according to the island's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation of four lawmakers was led by Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland of Washington State's 10th District. The delegation will remain on the island until August 15.As part of the visit, the delegation will meet with officials, including the island's chief of staff, Lai Ching Te, and his deputy, Hsiao Bi-khim. They will discuss US-Taiwan relations and security issues in the Taiwan Strait.The situation around Taiwan escalated significantly after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited the island in early August 2022. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned Pelosi's visit as a move by the United States to support Taiwanese separatism, and went on to conduct large-scale military exercises.Taiwan has been governed independently of mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as one of its provinces, while Taiwan, a territory with its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country. China opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

