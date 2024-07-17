International
China Suspends Arms Control Consultations With US Over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan
China Suspends Arms Control Consultations With US Over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan
Beijing has suspended consultations with Washington on arms control and non-proliferation due to US's sale of weapons to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
"The US side continued to sell weapons to Taiwan while ignoring strong protests ... from China and taking a number of actions that seriously violate China's fundamental interests and destroy bilateral political mutual trust," Lin told a briefing. China has decided to suspend a new round of consultations with the United States on arms control and non-proliferation, the spokesman said.
China Suspends Arms Control Consultations With US Over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan

08:35 GMT 17.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / JEWEL SAMAD(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 17, 2011, a Secret Service agent guards his post on the roof of the White House as a lamp post is adorned with Chinese and US national flags in Washington, DC
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing has suspended consultations with Washington on arms control and non-proliferation due to US's sale of weapons to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
"The US side continued to sell weapons to Taiwan while ignoring strong protests ... from China and taking a number of actions that seriously violate China's fundamental interests and destroy bilateral political mutual trust," Lin told a briefing.
China has decided to suspend a new round of consultations with the United States on arms control and non-proliferation, the spokesman said.
"The responsibility for the situation lies with the US side," Lin said.
