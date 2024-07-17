https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/china-suspends-arms-control-consultations-with-us-over-sale-of-weapons-to-taiwan-1119399414.html

China Suspends Arms Control Consultations With US Over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan

China Suspends Arms Control Consultations With US Over Sale of Weapons to Taiwan

Sputnik International

Beijing has suspended consultations with Washington on arms control and non-proliferation due to US's sale of weapons to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

2024-07-17T08:35+0000

2024-07-17T08:35+0000

2024-07-17T08:35+0000

world

us

china

taiwan

beijing

chinese foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083388892_0:203:2919:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_cbbd453e25eb1456353dff85d95c7af0.jpg

"The US side continued to sell weapons to Taiwan while ignoring strong protests ... from China and taking a number of actions that seriously violate China's fundamental interests and destroy bilateral political mutual trust," Lin told a briefing. China has decided to suspend a new round of consultations with the United States on arms control and non-proliferation, the spokesman said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/us-state-dept-oks-sale-of-f-16-spare-parts-equipment-worth-300mln-to-taiwan-1118802257.html

china

taiwan

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arms control consultations, non-proliferation, us's sale of weapons to taiwan