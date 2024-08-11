International
Austrian Chancellor Calls for De-Escalation, Negotiations After Incident at ZNPP
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called for de-escalation and negotiations after a Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday.
On Sunday evening, the ZNPP said that as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian forces, a fire had broken out in the area of ​​the ZNPP's cooling towers. The fire did not affect the operation of the plant in any way, as all six units of the facility were in a "cold shutdown." The radiation background at the NPP site, in the sanitary protection zone and in the observation zone is normal. "Attacks on nuclear infrastructure are extremely dangerous and escalate the situation. Today's incident at the [Zaporozhye] nuclear power plant underlines the important role of the @iaeaorg and the need to continue the dialogue that began at the Bürgenstock peace summit. De-escalation and talks are needed!," Nehammer said on X. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that its experts at the ZNPP had received information from the plant about an alleged UAV attack on one of the cooling towers of the plant. The experts also witnessed heavy dark smoke coming from the northern part of the ZNPP after numerous explosions that occurred in the evening, the IAEA added.
Austrian Chancellor Calls for De-Escalation, Negotiations After Incident at ZNPP

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer called for de-escalation and negotiations after the attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Sunday evening, without mentioning, however, that the NPP was shelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
On Sunday evening, the ZNPP said that as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian forces, a fire had broken out in the area of ​​the ZNPP's cooling towers. The fire did not affect the operation of the plant in any way, as all six units of the facility were in a "cold shutdown." The radiation background at the NPP site, in the sanitary protection zone and in the observation zone is normal.
"Attacks on nuclear infrastructure are extremely dangerous and escalate the situation. Today's incident at the [Zaporozhye] nuclear power plant underlines the important role of the @iaeaorg and the need to continue the dialogue that began at the Bürgenstock peace summit. De-escalation and talks are needed!," Nehammer said on X.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that its experts at the ZNPP had received information from the plant about an alleged UAV attack on one of the cooling towers of the plant. The experts also witnessed heavy dark smoke coming from the northern part of the ZNPP after numerous explosions that occurred in the evening, the IAEA added.
