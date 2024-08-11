International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/russian-air-defense-downs-35-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1119717536.html
Russian Air Defense Downs 35 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Russian Air Defense Downs 35 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian air-defense system has intercepted 35 Ukrainian drones and four Tochka-U ballistic missiles over western Russia overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-08-11T07:00+0000
2024-08-11T07:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kursk
ukraine
russian defense ministry
tochka-u
valery gerasimov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"Fourteen Ukrainian UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and four tactical missiles Tochka-U have been destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region, 16 UAVs were downed over the territory of the Voronezh Region, three UAVs - over the Belgorod Region, and one UAV over each: the Bryansk Region and the Oryol Region," the ministry said in a statement. On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region, capturing several villages. Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov said their advance deep into Russian territory had been halted. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of a large-scale provocation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240809/russian-air-defenses-shot-down-75-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1119688501.html
russia
kursk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air-defense system, russian defense ministry, tochka-u ballistic missiles
russian air-defense system, russian defense ministry, tochka-u ballistic missiles

Russian Air Defense Downs 35 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

07:00 GMT 11.08.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air-defense system has intercepted 35 Ukrainian drones and four Tochka-U ballistic missiles over western Russia overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Fourteen Ukrainian UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and four tactical missiles Tochka-U have been destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region, 16 UAVs were downed over the territory of the Voronezh Region, three UAVs - over the Belgorod Region, and one UAV over each: the Bryansk Region and the Oryol Region," the ministry said in a statement.
A drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Shot Down 75 Ukrainian Drones Overnight
9 August, 04:48 GMT
On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region, capturing several villages. Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov said their advance deep into Russian territory had been halted. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of a large-scale provocation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала