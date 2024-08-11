https://sputnikglobe.com/20240811/russian-air-defense-downs-35-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1119717536.html

Russian Air Defense Downs 35 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

Russian Air Defense Downs 35 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD

The Russian air-defense system has intercepted 35 Ukrainian drones and four Tochka-U ballistic missiles over western Russia overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Fourteen Ukrainian UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and four tactical missiles Tochka-U have been destroyed over the territory of the Kursk Region, 16 UAVs were downed over the territory of the Voronezh Region, three UAVs - over the Belgorod Region, and one UAV over each: the Bryansk Region and the Oryol Region," the ministry said in a statement. On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region, capturing several villages. Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov said their advance deep into Russian territory had been halted. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Kiev of a large-scale provocation.

